Cloud-based VDI Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, VMware

This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Amazon Web Services
Cisco Systems
Citrix Systems
Dell Inc.
HP Development Company
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
NComputing
Rackspace
VMware
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private
Public
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, Cloud-based VDI can be split into
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Cloud-based VDI Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Cloud-based VDI
1.1 Cloud-based VDI Market Overview
1.1.1 Cloud-based VDI Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cloud-based VDI Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Cloud-based VDI Market by Type
1.3.1 Private
1.3.2 Public
1.3.3 Hybrid
1.4 Cloud-based VDI Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Government
1.4.3 Healthcare
1.4.4 Telecom & IT
1.4.5 Education
1.4.6 Others
2 Global Cloud-based VDI Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cloud-based VDI Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Amazon Web Services
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Cloud-based VDI Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Cisco Systems
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Cloud-based VDI Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Citrix Systems
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Cloud-based VDI Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Dell Inc.
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Cloud-based VDI Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 HP Development Company
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Cloud-based VDI Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 IBM Corporation
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Cloud-based VDI Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Microsoft Corporation
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Cloud-based VDI Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 NComputing
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Cloud-based VDI Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Rackspace
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Cloud-based VDI Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 VMware
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Cloud-based VDI Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Cloud-based VDI Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Cloud-based VDI Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cloud-based VDI Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Cloud-based VDI in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cloud-based VDI
5 United States Cloud-based VDI Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Cloud-based VDI Development Status and Outlook
7 China Cloud-based VDI Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Cloud-based VDI Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Cloud-based VDI Development Status and Outlook
10 India Cloud-based VDI Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Cloud-based VDI Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Cloud-based VDI Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Cloud-based VDI Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Cloud-based VDI Market Dynamics
12.1 Cloud-based VDI Market Opportunities
12.2 Cloud-based VDI Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Cloud-based VDI Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Cloud-based VDI Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
