Cloud-based Payroll Software Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Payroll software automates, organizes, and simplifies complex compensation planning and enables managers to improve budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions with organizational guidelines. Enterprises are implementing payroll software to make better compensation decisions while reducing cycle times with up-to-date, accurate, and auditable processes. Cloud-based payroll software is being installed by companies as it is economical and improves the efficiency of the compensation and review processes. The growing acceptance of cloud-based payroll software can be attributed to its advantages over the traditional payroll process. Cloud-based payroll software enables organizations to access data and services remotely through a web-browser without installing and managing application software. Cloud-based payroll software also provides flexibility in the deployment and has a short implementation time. This reduces implementation cost and improves the return on investment. One of the main benefits of cloud-based payroll software is the ability to access it from anywhere.

The analysts forecast the global cloud-based payroll software market to grow at a CAGR of 12.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cloud-based payroll software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cloud-based payroll software subscription, maintenance and support, installation, customization, and training.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ADP

• CoreHR

• Oracle

• Paychex

• SAP Success Factors

• Ultimate Software

• Workday

Other prominent vendors

• Aditro

• Advanced

• Affinity

• Ascentis

• BenefitMall

• beqom

• Ceridian HCM

• CloudPay

• Datacom Group

• Execupay

• Gusto

• iAdmin

• IRIS Software Group

• Paycom

• Payroo

• Sage (UK)

• SmartPayroll Australia Pty

Market driver

• Reduction in TCO

Market challenge

• Concerns regarding data security

Market trend

• Rising demand for integrated HCM solutions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Market assumptions

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Global cloud-based payroll software market by end-user

• Global cloud-based payroll software market by large enterprises

• Global cloud-based payroll software market by SMEs

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising demand for integrated HCM solutions

• Increasing accessibility to mobile applications

• Increasing adoption of digital HR technology

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

..…..Continued

