Cloud-based Information Governance Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Global Cloud-based Information Governance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Description:
Information governance is the application of technologies, policies, and processes to maximize the value of information from inception to final disposal. It helps organization manage information risks, reduce information costs, and maximize business benefits. Information governance includes traditional records management, information security and protection, electronic discovery, data storage and archiving, and risk management. The life cycle of information governance includes creation, protection, value creation, preservation, and final placement of the information.
With the proliferation of cloud market and social media governance, information management is crucial for all corporate organizations. Rise in need for advanced information management solutions, technological advancements, and rise in legal threats among enterprises drive the growth of the global cloud-based information governance market. However, low awareness among end users towards the benefits associated with information governance is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Cloud-based Information Governance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Information Governance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Information Governance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
EMC
HP Autonomy
IBM
Symantec
AccessData
Amazon
BIA
Catalyst
Cicayda
Daegis
Deloitte
Ernst & Young
FTI
Gimmal
Google
Guidance Software
Index Engines
Iron Mountain
Konica Minolta
Kroll Ontrak
Microsoft
Mimecast
Mitratech
Proofpoint
RenewData
RSD
TransPerfect
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Simple Storage And Retrieval
Basic Document Management
Complex Document Management
Functional Applications With Document Storage
Social Networking Applications With Document Storage
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Public
Retail
Manufacturing
IT And Telecom
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud-based Information Governance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud-based Information Governance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Information Governance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continued…………………….
