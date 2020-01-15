Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— Enterprise resource planning is a business application, which is useful for enterprises to integrate their business functionalities to achieve high efficiency and productivity. Cloud-based deployment platform has given a significant boost to the enterprise application software during the last few years. Furthermore, it focuses on adoption of cloud-based ERP in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, government, BFSI, telecom, and others.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major factors that drive the growth of the market are increase in number of SMEs, need for obtaining higher operative efficiency and realization of competitive advantages achieved through implementation of cloud enterprise resource planning, rapid change in business models, and development in the cloud trend.

The global Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market is valued at 14700 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 31500 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Infor

Aptean

Microsoft

Sage Group Plc

Epicor Software Corporation

Syspro

Unit4

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Finance

HR

Supply Chain

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

