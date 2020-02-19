Cloud-based Database Global Market 2019-2024 By Top Players – Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace Hosting ….

Global Cloud-based Database Market

Description

The cloud database solutions have empowered organizations to focus on their core business competencies by relying on the cloud resources completely. Various cloud databases are becoming relevant as they improve the overall efficiency of the client offerings and reduce the support and maintenance considerably, giving almost total control of operations over the data which is stored.

Scope of the Report:

The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, as well as raising funding. Among them, Amazon Web Services is the leading player in the Europe cloud-based database market with the market share of 32.52% in 2017, in terms of revenue.

This report studies the Cloud-based Database market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud-based Database market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon Web Services

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace Hosting

Salesforce

Cassandra

Couchbase

MongoDB

SAP

Teradata

Alibaba

Tencent

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SQL Database

NoSQL Database

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Cloud-based Database Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cloud-based Database

1.2 Classification of Cloud-based Database by Types

1.2.1 Global Cloud-based Database Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Cloud-based Database Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 SQL Database

1.2.4 NoSQL Database

1.3 Global Cloud-based Database Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cloud-based Database Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Small and Medium Business

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Global Cloud-based Database Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cloud-based Database Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cloud-based Database Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cloud-based Database Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cloud-based Database Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cloud-based Database Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cloud-based Database Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cloud-based Database (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amazon Web Services

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cloud-based Database Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amazon Web Services Cloud-based Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Google

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cloud-based Database Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Google Cloud-based Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cloud-based Database Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Cloud-based Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Microsoft

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cloud-based Database Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Microsoft Cloud-based Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Oracle

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cloud-based Database Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Oracle Cloud-based Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Rackspace Hosting

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cloud-based Database Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Rackspace Hosting Cloud-based Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Salesforce

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cloud-based Database Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Salesforce Cloud-based Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

