Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market Study by Top Key Players Microsoft Corp. Google Slack Technologies Inc. Salesforce.com Inc. Jive Software Inc. And Others

Global Cloud Based Collaboration Software Market Overview

Software Industry has a huge demand for cloud based collaboration software. Developers work with different types of programming languages and source codes using this software widely. One of the advantages of cloud based collaboration software is that it can integrate with several services that are provided by the third party such as Google drive and drop box. Cloud based collaboration software allows the users to connect effectively which will help to eliminate application slowness associated while using numerous communication application. Due to the increase in the adoption rate of cloud based solutions among small to medium enterprises cloud based collaboration software market is expected to grow during the forecasted period. Increasing data flow and changing data structures has made a tough job for the organizations to manage it. Apart from this, increasing storage capacity is an expensive task as they need computing power and new infrastructure. Therefore companies are adopting cloud based collaboration software and other cloud base services since they can offer great storage capacity, increased productivity and easy access.

Market Size and Forecast

The cloud based collaboration software market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasting period at a CAGR of around 11.19%. Business enterprises install cloud infrastructure which creates market opportunity for infrastructure as a service providers to establish their presence in cloud based collaboration software market. Cloud based collaboration software increases the productivity of the business, makes business information system more flexible and increases the efficiency of service. Cloud based collaboration software provides communication system which allows the real time exchange of information and data and is also very cost effective in information sharing. North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue due to the presence of large number of cloud based solution provider. Most of the companies are driving towards cloud computing to increase productivity and data & information storage capacity. Automation is one of the key factors catching on in this region due to which businesses do not require a team to handle system updates and back-ups. Most of the world’s largest technology companies are located in this region which makes the North America as the leading market for cloud based collaboration software.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market among other regions. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for the advanced technology in different sectors. Companies are adopting cloud based collaboration software in order to offer better services to their customers. Increasing small and medium enterprises in developing countries such as China and India helps to grow the market of cloud based collaboration software in this region. Increasing demand for BYOD (Bring your own device) policy among enterprises also contributing to the growth for cloud based collaboration software market in this region. Latin America and Middle East region showcase a significant growth due to the explosion of new technologies and increasing opportunities for industry participants.

Key players

Microsoft Corp.

Google

Slack Technologies Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Jive software Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

Box Inc.

Aspect software

Cisco systems

Oracle

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global cloud based collaboration software market includes the following segments:

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Service Type

Software-as-a-service (Saas)

Platform-as-a-service (Paas)

Consulting

Maintenance and support

By Solution Type

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Document management system

Project and team management

Enterprise social collaboration

By Enterprise Size Type

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical Type

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region

