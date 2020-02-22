Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

Cloud-based Business Analytics Software helps elucidate and analyze business data through continuous exploration and investigation of old business performance to gain decisive insights for business planning over cloud. Through the application of statistical methods and tools in business performance data, a cloud business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision-making insights and inputs. It helps the organizations optimize business operations and facilitate informed & strategic decision-making.
Demand for cloud-based business analytics software is high in small- & medium-sized enterprises owing to its low cost and enhanced usability. In addition, requirement of social media analytics, which is a part of business analytics, is on a significant increase due to rise in popularity of social media marketing. This in turn drives cloud-based business analytics software market growth.
In 2018, the global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software market size was 30300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 66400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute
SAP SE
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Tableau Software.
Salesforce.com
QlikTech International AB
Fair Isaac Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Customer Analytics
Supply Chain Analytics
Marketing Analytics
Pricing Analytics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
