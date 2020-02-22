Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

Cloud-based Business Analytics Software helps elucidate and analyze business data through continuous exploration and investigation of old business performance to gain decisive insights for business planning over cloud. Through the application of statistical methods and tools in business performance data, a cloud business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision-making insights and inputs. It helps the organizations optimize business operations and facilitate informed & strategic decision-making.

Demand for cloud-based business analytics software is high in small- & medium-sized enterprises owing to its low cost and enhanced usability. In addition, requirement of social media analytics, which is a part of business analytics, is on a significant increase due to rise in popularity of social media marketing. This in turn drives cloud-based business analytics software market growth.

In 2018, the global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software market size was 30300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 66400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019-2025.