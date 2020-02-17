CLOUD-BASED APPLICATIONS GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION, GROWTH DRIVERS, CHALLENGES, KEY PLAYERS, SCOPE AND FORECAST TO 2025

A cloud-based application is a software program where cloud-based and local components work together.

The key factor contributing to the growth of the cloud-based applications market is the increasing use of mobile-based apps.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud-based Applications will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud-based Applications market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Customer Relationship Management

Analytics

Collaboration

Enterprise Resource Planning

Human Capital Management

Content Management System

Project and Portfolio Management

Legal and Risk Management

Segmentation by application:

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprise

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Salesforce

IBM

SAP

Workday

Cisco

NetSuite

Ultimate Software

Adobe

Microsoft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud-based Applications market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud-based Applications market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud-based Applications players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud-based Applications with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Cloud-based Applications Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cloud-based Applications Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Cloud-based Applications Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cloud-based Applications Segment by Type

2.2.1 Customer Relationship Management

2.2.2 Analytics

2.2.3 Content Management

2.2.4 Collaboration

2.2.5 Enterprise Resource Planning

2.2.6 Human Capital Management

2.2.7 Content Management System

2.2.8 Project and Portfolio Management

2.2.9 Legal and Risk Management

2.3 Cloud-based Applications Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cloud-based Applications Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Cloud-based Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Cloud-based Applications Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprise

2.4.2 Medium Enterprise

2.4.3 Small Enterprise

2.5 Cloud-based Applications Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cloud-based Applications Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Cloud-based Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Cloud-based Applications by Players

3.1 Global Cloud-based Applications Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cloud-based Applications Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud-based Applications Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Cloud-based Applications Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Salesforce

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud-based Applications Product Offered

11.1.3 Salesforce Cloud-based Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Salesforce News

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud-based Applications Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Cloud-based Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM News

11.3 SAP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud-based Applications Product Offered

11.3.3 SAP Cloud-based Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SAP News

11.4 Workday

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cloud-based Applications Product Offered

11.4.3 Workday Cloud-based Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Workday News

11.5 Cisco

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cloud-based Applications Product Offered

11.5.3 Cisco Cloud-based Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Cisco News

11.6 NetSuite

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cloud-based Applications Product Offered

11.6.3 NetSuite Cloud-based Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 NetSuite News

11.7 Ultimate Software

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cloud-based Applications Product Offered

11.7.3 Ultimate Software Cloud-based Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Ultimate Software News

11.8 Adobe

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Cloud-based Applications Product Offered

11.8.3 Adobe Cloud-based Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Adobe News

11.9 Microsoft

11.9.1 Company Details

……Continued

