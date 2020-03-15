CLOUD BACKUP & RECOVERY SOFTWARE 2019 GLOBAL STATUS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITY, MARKET SIZE, KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST 2025

Cloud backup involves backing up of electronic data by sending a copy of the data over the proprietary or public network to a remote network server. Recovery and cloud backup play a vital role in business continuity strategy. The adoption of cloud backup provides additional benefits such as cost saving, and security, storage, and virtualization of the data. Cloud storage solutions provide infrastructure and application support to enterprises at a lower cost than on-premises storage solutions.

The Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market is driven by the need for companies to reduce their IT expenditure, increase in demand for cloud-based services across several industry verticals, and surge in backup requirements of enterprises. Furthermore, emergence of IaaS and on-demand cloud providers, increased adoption of smart devices and tablets, and high demand for big data and social networking present numerous opportunities for market progression.

Hybrid is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The IT & telecom segment led the market in 2017, and is expected to continue to this trend in the near future. Furthermore, North America is expected to dominate overall market during the forecast period, as it is the highest adopter of cloud storage solutions.

In 2018, the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market size was 7250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 15800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Veritas Technologies LLC

Veeam Software

Commvault

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

CA Technologies

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Actifio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private

Public

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

