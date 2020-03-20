Cloud Backup 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

Cloud Backup Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Cloud Backup Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Cloud Backup Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud Backup Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Cloud backup, also known as online backup, is a strategy for backing up data that involves sending a copy of the data over a proprietary or public network to an off-site server. The server is usually hosted by a third-party service provider, which charges the backup customer a fee based on capacity, bandwidth or number of users. In the enterprise, the off-site server might be owned by the company, but the chargeback method would be similar.

An increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and need for managing voluminous data sets in enterprises has led to the adoption of cloud backup solution. Also, the adoption of cloud backup solution has increased due to its various benefits such as simple management and monitoring, real-time backup and recovery, simple integration of cloud backup with enterprise’s other applications, data deduplication, and customer support.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region with the highest CAGR due to the rising data generation in many countries. Cloud emergence and mandatory government regulations are simultaneously helping boost the growth of the cloud backup market in this region.

In 2018, the global Cloud Backup market size was 1270 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6820 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Backup status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Backup development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Acronis International GmbH

Asigra Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc

Carbonite, Inc.

Code42 Software, Inc.

Datto, Inc.

Druva Software

Efolder, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Veeam Software

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080403-global-cloud-backup-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Cloud Backup status, future figure, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination destinations are to introduce the Cloud Backup improvement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Cloud Backup Manufacturers

Cloud Backup Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud Backup Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080403-global-cloud-backup-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Key Players

Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5 United States

Chapter 6 Europe

Chapter 9 International Players Profiles

Continued….

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

[email protected]

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)