Cloud APl Market to Grow at high CAGR During 2018 – 2025

A Cloud Application Programming Interface (Cloud API) is a type of API that enables the development of applications and services used for the provisioning of cloud hardware, software, and platforms. A cloud API serves as a gateway or interface that provides direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services to users.
Large enterprises are likely to use cloud API on a large scale than SMEs between 2017 and 2026. Healthcare companies are moving towards innovating services and processes including the delivery of vital information to the patient, insurance companies and patient support services. All these activities require a reliable system, hence cloud API is witnessing an increasing demand across the healthcare industry. Companies are adopting API models to offer innovative services and products. Driving efficiency, enabling automation, cost saving and consistency are some of the factors resulting in the increasing use of cloud API.
In 2018, the global Cloud APl market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Get free sample for more Professional & Technical industry insights at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=2081933&type=S
This report focuses on the global Cloud APl status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud APl development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apigee
Revenue
Products/Brand Offerings
Company Highlights
Google
Scale
Microsoft
SAP
CA Technologies
TIBCO Mashrey
International Business Machine
Amazon Web Services
Axway Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS)
Software As A Service (SaaS)
Platform As A Service (PaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
IT And ITES
Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Read report overview at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-cloud-apl-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025.htm
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud APl status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud APl development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud APl are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.