Cloud APl Market 2025 : Manufacturers, Trends, Drivers, Key Players, Size, Challenges and Competitors

A Cloud Application Programming Interface (Cloud API) is a type of API that enables the development of applications and services used for the provisioning of cloud hardware, software, and platforms. A cloud API serves as a gateway or interface that provides direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services to users.



Large enterprises are likely to use cloud API on a large scale than SMEs between 2017 and 2026. Healthcare companies are moving towards innovating services and processes including the delivery of vital information to the patient, insurance companies and patient support services. All these activities require a reliable system, hence cloud API is witnessing an increasing demand across the healthcare industry. Companies are adopting API models to offer innovative services and products. Driving efficiency, enabling automation, cost saving and consistency are some of the factors resulting in the increasing use of cloud API.

In 2018, the global Cloud APl market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud APl status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud APl development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apigee

Revenue

Products/Brand Offerings

Company Highlights

Google

Scale

Microsoft

SAP

CA Technologies

TIBCO Mashrey

International Business Machine

Amazon Web Services

Axway Software



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS)

Software As A Service (SaaS)

Platform As A Service (PaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT And ITES

Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

