Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market size to maintain the averageannual growth rate of 21.22% from 320 million $ in 2014 to 570 million $ in 2017, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) will reach 1410 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

BD Medical, Inc

Equashield, LLC

ICU Medical, Inc

Teva Medical Ltd

Corvida Medical

Hospira

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation (ChemoClave system, EquaShield system, OnGuard system, PhaSeal

system, Texium/SmartSite system)

Industry Segmentation (Hospital, Clinic, , , )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Section 1 Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Product Definition

Section 2 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Revenue

2.3 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Introduction

3.1 BD Medical, Inc Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Introduction

3.1.1 BD Medical, Inc Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.1.2 BD Medical, Inc Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 BD Medical, Inc Interview Record

3.1.4 BD Medical, Inc Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Profile

3.1.5 BD Medical, Inc Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Product Specification

3.2 Equashield, LLC Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Introduction

3.2.1 Equashield, LLC Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.2.2 Equashield, LLC Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Equashield, LLC Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Overview

3.2.5 Equashield, LLC Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Product Specification

3.3 ICU Medical, Inc Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Introduction

3.3.1 ICU Medical, Inc Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.3.2 ICU Medical, Inc Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 ICU Medical, Inc Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Overview

3.3.5 ICU Medical, Inc Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Product Specification

3.4 Teva Medical Ltd Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Introduction

3.5 Corvida Medical Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Introduction

3.6 Hospira Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Business Introduction

…

Section 4 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentation (Product Type

Level)

5.1 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2014-2017

5.2 Different Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Product Type Price 2014-2017

5.3 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Analysis

Section 6 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

6.1 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2014-2017

6.2 Different Industry Price 2014-2017

6.3 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Analysis

Section 7 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

7.1 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2014-2017

7.2 Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis

Section 8 Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Forecast 2018-2022

Section 9 Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Segmentation Product Type

9.1 ChemoClave system Product Introduction

9.2 EquaShield system Product Introduction

9.3 OnGuard system Product Introduction

9.4 PhaSeal system Product Introduction

9.5 Texium/SmartSite system Product Introduction

Section 10 Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Segmentation Industry

10.1 Hospital Clients

10.2 Clinic Clients

Section 11 Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Cost of Production Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis

11.2 Technology Cost Analysis

11.3 Labor Cost Analysis

11.4 Cost Overview

Continued…..

