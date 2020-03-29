Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market 2019 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Technology Forecast to 2025

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market 2019

The Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) is a software system used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research. The system maintains and manages planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones.

North America led the global market in 2017 and accounted for around 51% of the overall market. This growth was attributed to the availability of favorable regulatory policies and higher investments by the pharma companies. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period Due to increasing costs and time spent on clinical trials and outsourcing of clinical trials in the region. Asian countries offer a less expensive and less time-consuming process for clinical trials, thereby boosting the CTMS market in the region.

The report on the global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market covers a host of information. It presents the current scenario of the market and highlights the growth prospects during the forecast period. The forecast period the market is ascertained by taking 2018 as the base year and the end year stretches till 2026. The report offers a comprehensive and in-detailed study of the global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market by providing synthesis and summation of the accumulated data.

This report also studies the global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Medidata Solutions

PAREXEL International Corporation

BioClinica

MedNet Solutions

Bio-Optronics

DSG

Forte Research Systems

ERT

DATATRAK International

VEEVA SYSTEMS

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Enterprise CTMS

Site CTMS

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Medical Device Companies

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Manufacturers

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

In recent years, advancements in technology have prompted the inception of an evolved and enhanced healthcare sector, one that is filled with innovations and is driven by the need for efficiency. Developments in the form of analytical platforms, digital health tools, database systems, and new programs are being increasingly embraced by the industry, thereby encouraging an overall growth of the sector.

Consumer goods are bought for consumption by the average consumer and are also acknowledged as final goods. They are the results of manufacturing and production, and what consumers consider to see on the store shelf. They are tangible goods, purchased for direct consumption in order to satisfy human needs. They are classified into convenience products, specialty products, shopping products, and unsought products. Of these, convenience products experience the maximum demand as they are bought regularly by the consumers.

The healthcare sector has gone through a major transformation over the years, one that was spearheaded by technological advancements. From enhanced operational efficiency to quality standards being maintained in patient care, the sector is offering unmatched experience to the patient as well the medical professionals. Technology has positively influenced the market in more than ways, helping save the lives of innumerable individuals and improving patient care like never before. Technology has not only aided in successfully delivering improved healthcare outcomes or experiences to patients, but it also has changed the entire landscape for the better. From the manner in which information is being shared between doctors and patients to providing assistance in high-risk surgeries, the medical landscape backed by technology is disrupting the healthcare industry.

