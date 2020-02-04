Clinical Trial Management System Market 2018 Emerging to Top Manufactures, Application, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2023

Global Clinical Trial Management System market (Request Sample Here) intelligence report is prepared to focus on the current trends, a financial overview of the industry and historical data evaluation based on the proficient research insights and complete Clinical Trial Management System market dynamics.

Clinical Trial Management System market linked into the aspect of an advantage for its members of the company. Even the market report has been presenting Clinical Trial Management System trends on the current market, research of expansion drivers industry, and constraints. It features comprehensive profiles of Clinical Trial Management System industry player’s investigation of improvements in tech, and also version analysis.

Clinical Trial Management System market is expected to grow 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Clinical Trial Management System market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

Bioclinica, Bio-Optronics, Inc., Datatrak International, Inc., Ert Clinical, Ibm Watson Health, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Mednet Solutions, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation, Sparta Systems, Inc..

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Clinical Trial Management System market report includes regions US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa with respect to market size, market share, production, consumption and forecast.

Key Developments in the Clinical Trial Management System Market:

January 2018: ERT Clinical showcased Voice Assistant Data Capture Solution, which improved the patient data management in clinical trials through simplified patient data collection.

January 2018: ERT Clinical showcased Voice Assistant Data Capture Solution, which improved the patient data management in clinical trials through simplified patient data collection.

November 2017: Bioclinica launched Bioclinica Clinical Adjudication enabling the independent adjudication of clinical events.

Drivers

– Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle-Related Disorders

– Rise in Outsourcing of Clinical Trials and Implementation by Contract Research Organizations

– Synchronization of Hospital Information System (HIS) with CTMS

Restraints

– Data Security Issues

– High Cost Associated with CTMS

– Lack of Qualified and Skilled Labor to Handle CTMS

Opportunities