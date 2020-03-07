The key factor contributing to the growth of the NGS market is the improved understanding of the genetic markers of virulence and resistance.
In 2018, the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Illumina
Roche
Agilent Technologies
Knome
Genomatix Software
GATC Biotech
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Macrogen
Life Technologies
DNASTAR
Exosome Diagnostics
Biomatters
CLC Bio
BGI
Qiagen
Perkin Elmer
Pacific Bioscience
Partek
GnuBIO
Foundation Medicine
Paradigm
Caris Life Sciences
Myriad Genetics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NGS Pre-Sequencing
Sequencing
NGS Data Analysis
Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Data Analysis
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic & Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
