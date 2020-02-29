Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2016 to 2022 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: By Type (Biochemistry, Endocrinology, Microbiology, Hematology, Histopathology, Cytology, Genetic Testing and Others), By Application (Independent, Laboratory, Reference Laboratory and Hospital Laboratory) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Interest for clinical research laboratory services is on the ascent because of the expanded healthcare services use combined with developing awareness about such services. North America is a noteworthy market for these services and presents rewarding development chances to the major players. Besides, the presence of top-notch healthcare service infrastructure and far-reaching accessibility of lab specialists and experts is enhancing the development of the market in North America. In the interim, APAC is likewise liable to stay under the speculation radar of organizations working on a worldwide dimension. The market research report also covers various clinical laboratory services including microbiology, biochemistry, endocrinology, histopathology, hematology, genetic testing, and cytology. The Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 274,400 Mn during the forecast period 2018- 2023.

Market segmentation

The Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is segmented on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is classified into Endocrinology, Biochemistry, Histopathology, Microbiology, Genetic Testing, Hematology, Cytology, Others. On the basis of its application, the market is bifurcated into Independent, Reference Laboratory, Laboratory, Hospital Laboratory.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Unilabs, Bio-Reference Laboratories, Clinical Reference Laboratory, Adicon Clinical Laboratory, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Mayo Medical Laboratories, Spectra Laboratories Inc, Amedes Holdings, ACM Medical Laboratory, Eurofins Scientific, Cerba Healthcare and Sonic Healthcare, Lifelabs Medicals Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Synlab International, among others are some of the major players in the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market.

