Clinical Communications And Collaboration Market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2028.

According to a recent market report published by Persistence Marker Research titled “Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028,” the global clinical communication and collaboration market is estimated to be US$ 293.9 Mn by the end of 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.5% from 2018 to 2028.

Clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solutions are primarily used for maintaining the coordinate activities among physicians, nurses, clinicians, and other staff involved. The Clinical communication and collaboration allow end users to share available patient information, such as images, text, documents, videos, telemetry, and audio, that to on a real time basis. Clinical communication and collaboration solutions are used by hospitals and clinical laboratories to reduce response times between hospital staff and patients, improvement in care transitions and patient throughput, and reduce the discharge times of hospitalized patients. Clinical communication and collaboration solutions also help hospitals in improvising parameters such as patient safety, outcomes, satisfaction, and retention. The Clinical communication and collaboration solutions are a convergence of conventional communication systems used at hospitals, such as email, PBX, paging and, VoIP in more modernized technological ways which are associated with mobility and the cloud. End users of clinical communication and collaboration solutions are primarily focused on improvising care quality, care transitions, clinical workflows, and patient experience. Also, from past few years need for clinical communication and collaboration solution is rising as it has been observed that due to communication gaps in hospitals the patient’s life are at risk in case of accidents Advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of smartphones has enabled clinical communication and collaboration to become more prevalent in the day-to-day lives of healthcare service providers. Improving the patient outcomes is one of the important factor on which today’s healthcare organisations are focused and Clinical communication and collaboration solution is healing them to reach out these needs.

The hospitals and other end users are preferring to maintain their clinical workflow using the clinical communication and collaboration as this software helps in data collection as a passive operation. CDI (clinical document improvement) is one of the major need for today’s healthcare organisations as this stored data is emerging as the centralised database to deliver a fast patient treatment. Also, clinical communication and collaboration helps in saving time and improving the overall efficiency through the deployment of clinical communication and collaboration software at the operational levels. CDI is emerging as an important feature of clinical communication and collaboration solutions, as it reduces the manual efforts of a patient to carry clinical test results/documents and other medical reports to physicians. Using the CDI feature, users are able to share documents with each other which are recorded on the EHR systems which is ultimate benefit of Clinical communication and collaboration solution. Due to which the adoption of clinical communication and collaboration is expected to increase significantly over forecast period.

The global clinical communication and collaboration market is categorised on the basis of content type, component, end user, and region. On the basis of content type, the clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented text, video, and voice. The revenue contribution from the clinical communication and collaboration’s video segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing internet penetration resulting into easy video consultation processes for doctors, nurses, physicians, and others.

On the basis of end users, the clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented into clinical labs, hospitals, and end users. Among the clinical communication and collaboration end-users segment, hospitals have a major market share due to an increase in interest for clinical communication and collaboration among physicians and nurses to maintain an efficient communication and collaboration in the healthcare service delivery to the patients.

On the basis of component, the global clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented into software and services. The revenue contribution from the clinical communication and collaboration software segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for Clinical communication and collaboration from hospitals and clinical labs in developing countries for improving the patient treatment delivery process.

This Clinical communication and collaboration report also covers the trends that drive each segment, as well as offers analysis & insights regarding the potential of the clinical communication and collaboration market in regions such as North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., Nordic, Russia, Poland, BENELUX and Rest of Europe), China, Japan, SEA and other APAC (India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Oceania, and Rest of SEA), and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA). Revenue contribution from the clinical communication and collaboration North America segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period due to the highest presence of hospital networks and rapid adoption rate for clinical communication and collaboration software as well as services for managing the overall healthcare organisation workflow.