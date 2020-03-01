Climate Control System for Commercial Vehicle Market Growth, Industry Key Players, Forecast 2023

Global Climate Control System for Commercial Vehicle Market Information Report by Component (Compressor, Condenser, Others), Vehicle Type (Truck, Bus, Ambulance, Others), Application, E-Commercial Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Snapshot

The automotive sector is highly competitive, therefore, keeping at par with other market contenders is extremely important for survival. There has been a constant focus on improving the occupant experience, prompting carmakers to go an extra mile in the process. Integration of climate control system in commercial vehicle is yet another instance of how the automotive industry is evolving its products using new-age technologies. Global market for climate control system for commercial vehicle was valued at more than USD 11,000 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at an impressive growth rate during the forecast period (2018-2023). Addition of the technology allows optimization of in-car climate irrespective of the external condition. The feature is finding popularity as comfort continues to be the top-priority for car owners. Demand for climate control system for commercial vehicle is expected to witness a considerable upsurge in the forthcoming years.

Companies Profiled

Valeo S.A, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Hanon Systems, Denso Corporation, Eberspächer, Bergstrom Inc., Webasto, Red Dot Corporation, Mahle GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation Mobile Climate Control, and Wabco.

Global Market for Climate Control System for Commercial Vehicle-Segmental Analysis:

MRFR’s report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the global climate control system for commercial vehicle market based on component type, commercial vehicle type, electric commercial vehicle type, truck type application, and sales channel.

By component type, the market has been segmented into compressor, condenser, receiver-drier, evaporator, control valves, actuators, thermostat, coils, relays, sensors, and others.

By commercial vehicle type, the market is segmented into truck, bus, ambulance, minivan, cargo van, trailers, and others.

By electric commercial vehicle type, the market has been segmented into hybrid, and fully electric vehicle.

By truck type application, the market is segmented into long haul, regional, and specialty.

By sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEMs and aftermarket.

Regional Outlook:

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Americas currently commands the maximum share of the market. It is likely to retain its pole position towards the end of 2023. The consolidation of key players in the region has intensified competition and led to exponential investments in the adoption of advanced technologies. The recent trend of converted mobile homes in the U.S. is likely to catalyze the growth of climate control system for commercial vehicle market. The demand for commercial vehicles coupled with the long hours being spent in cars by customers has fueled the demand for enhanced comfort. This, in turn, is expected to propel the need for efficient climate control systems in vehicles as it plays a crucial role in providing comfort.

