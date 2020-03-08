Client Virtualization Market Analysis 2019-2023: Key Findings, Regional Study, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Client Virtualization Market Synopsis:

Globally, the client virtualization market is expected to grow from USD 5.11 billion in 2018 to USD 9.25 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2018 to 2023. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of BYOD trend among enterprises and demand for a centralized management system to implement the security and disaster recovery strategies effectively. For enterprises, managing hundreds and thousands of endpoints is a challenging task.

Modern enterprises need to manage their mobile workforce that work from home or on the go, keeping the business operative 24×7 and 365 days a year. Client virtualization allows such businesses to centrally manage endpoints, improve security, meet compliance requirements, enable business continuity, and offer greater flexibility and scalability in developing the IT infrastructure. Despite wide adoption of Client Virtualization Market solutions, the growth of the market can be adversely influenced by factors such as lack of technical expertise and privacy concerns.

There are three forms of client virtualization—desktop presentation, application virtualization, and presentation virtualization. In desktop virtualization, operating system (OS) and enterprise applications are stored on a data center and streamed to the user’s device over a network. Application virtualization is the virtualization of an application that is not compatible with the OS and thus, converted into an executable format that can run on the client’s device. This allows any application to run on the end user’s machine, independent of the OS or version. Presentation virtualization offers access to enterprise applications, stored in a data center through a web browser.

Client virtualization solutions are being adopted across the globe particularly, in the IT & telecom industries. IT & telecom industry is more advanced as compared to other verticals in terms of adoption of new technologies such as virtualization, software-defined everything, and cloud computing; it is expected to hold the largest share in the client virtualization market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7695

Major Key Players:

VMware, Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Parallels International GmbH (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Oracle Corporation (US)

HP Inc. (US)

NComputing Co. LTD (South Korea)

Evolve IP, LLC (US)

Ericom Software (US)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Nutanix (US)

Regional Analysis:

A geographical analysis of the global client virtualization market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market is expected to be the largest contributor to the client virtualization market during the forecast period. The presence of prominent vendors and rapid adoption of new technologies are the key driving factors for the growth of client virtualization market in the region. The US is expected to hold the largest share while Canada is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

In terms of market share, Europe is expected to be the second largest region. The region has been further segmented into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. The region has significant adoption of client virtualization solutions among the enterprises. In terms of market size, the UK is the leading country while France is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, 2018–2023. The regional market has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The countries in the region, such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea are expected to show a fast adoption of client virtualization solutions in the upcoming years.

Growing economies in the Middle-East & Africa and South America is expected to show significant growth in terms of adoption of client virtualization solutions due to the increasing number of businesses in the region that demand cost-effective IT infrastructure solutions. These regions are expected to offer numerous opportunities to the solution providers as the solution is yet to be adopted in most of its countries.

Access PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/client-virtualization-market

Segmentation:

The global client virtualization market has been broadly segmented based on virtualization type, organization size, industry vertical, and region/country.

By virtualization type, the market has been segmented into desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and presentation virtualization.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Based on industry vertical, the market has been segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government & public sector, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, education, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America has been further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; and rest of the world into the Middle-East & Africa and South America.

Intended Audience:

Client Virtualization Solution Vendors

Operating System Providers

Virtualization Solution Providers

Managed Service Providers

System Integrators

Enterprises

Distributors and Value-added Resellers (VARs)

Cloud Service Providers

IT Consultants

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

Continued…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/client-virtualization-market-7695

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Client Virtualization, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Client Virtualization Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Client Virtualization Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Continued…

List of Figures

FIGURE 1 Global Client Virtualization Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of The Global Client Virtualization

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]