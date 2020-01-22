Clear Brine Fluids Market – Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025

Clear Brine Fluids Market: Snapshot

The constant rise in the number of gas and oil drilling activities across the world has presented large corporates operating in the global clear brine fluids market with lucrative opportunities to develop their business. Development of shale reserves is now a part of the growth plan of developed countries striving to achieve energy security. It is expected that the sales of clear brine fluids will bolster as these fluids are used in the processes of drilling and extracting shale oil and gas.

There has been a significant shift towards the development of unconventional energy resources which includes shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane (CBM). There are an increased number of drilling activities being undertaken to explore newer unconventional energy resources that have presented a strong market opportunity for producers of clear brine fluid to make full use of. With the advent of Asia Pacific region as a profitable market for deep water drilling, the region is anticipated to positively impact the global clear brine fluid market. However, volatile political and economic situation in the Middle East is a cause of concern for the development of the global clear brine fluid market.

The key players in the global clear brine fluids market are now concentrating on expanding their business in order to improve their overall market presence. For instance, a Chemtura Corporation owned business, Great Lake Solutions, started a new plant in January 2017 in El Dorado with an aim to develop products that are innovative and improved in quality.

Global Brine Fluids Market: Overview

The global clear brine fluids market is poised to rise at a steady pace in the coming years as the overall oil and gas industry is expected to undergo a major change. The increasing investments in ensuring energy security in developed countries and the burgeoning drilling and completion activities are expected to make key contributions to the rising revenue of the overall market.

Global Brine Fluids Market: Drivers and Trends

The ongoing exploration, drilling, and production activities in the oil and gas industry have led an increased consumption of clear brine fluids. These fluids are extensively used for drilling as well as completion processes. The booming oil and gas industry across the globe and persistently rising rigs have consistently provided the global clear brine fluids market a massive fillip. Furthermore, the discovery of shale gas and ongoing extraction of it have also increased the sales of clear brine fluids.

The rapid depletion of natural resources such as natural gas and crude oil has increased the turned the attention of several industrial players towards unconventional sources of energy such as coal bed methane (CBM), tight gas, shale oil/gas, and gas/methane hydrates. Additionally, the spike in the prices of oil and gas have created a dire need for alternative sources of energy, thereby fuelling the demand for clear brine fluids.

Global Brine Fluids Market: Market Potential

Companies in the global clear brine fluids market are focused on expansion to improve their outreach in the overall market. For instance, Great Lakes Solutions, a business owned by Chemtura Corporation, started its new pilot plant in El Dorado in January 2017. The plant is a commitment to developing products that are characterized by innovation and improvement. With the same intention, the facility is expected to mitigate the gap between tradition laboratory experimentation and full-scale commercial production. The plant is located on top of world’s second largest brome-rich brine reserve. This expansion strategy is expected to give this company an edge over others, allowing them to make reliable value additions to their product portfolio.

Global Brine Fluids Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global clear brine fluids market is fragmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Presently, North America dominates the global market due to the growing shale gas activities in the U.S. Additionally, increasing efforts by the governments across the U.S. towards encouraging energy security measures is also expected to support the regional market’s growth.

Asia Pacific is also expected to be a key regional player in the global clear brine market are China is poised to account for a sizable share in the global recoverable shale gas market. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is also expected to be a close contender in the global market as it houses an important oil and gas industry in the world. Despite the plunge in crude oil prices, the relentless demand for energy across the globe is projected to offer the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and Africa lucrative opportunities for growth. Subsequently, the region is expected to show a consistent consumption clear brine fluids.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global clear brine fluids market are TETRA Technologies Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Egyptian Mud Engineering & Chemicals Company (EMEC), Geo Drillings Fluids, Inc., Zirax Ltd., Halliburton, and Chemtura Corporation. The competitive landscape will be characterized by strategic mergers and acquisitions by players in order to strengthen their position in the coming years.

