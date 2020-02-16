Cleaning Robots Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Cleaning Robots Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

The 'global Cleaning Robots Industry, 2019-2024 Market Research Nest' is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Cleaning Robots industry with a focus on the global market.

A robotic vacuum cleaner, often called a robovac, is an autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner that has intelligent programming and a limited vacuum cleaning system. The original design included manual operation via remote control and a “self-drive” mode which allowed the machine to clean autonomously without human control. Some designs use spinning brushes to reach tight corners. Others combine a number of cleaning features (mopping, UV sterilization, etc.) simultaneous to vacuuming, thus rendering the machine into more than just a robot “vacuum” cleaner.

The cleaning robots industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many families and commercial enterprises or associations choose the cleaning robots to clean their room. The reduced time for household activities is increasing the adoption of cleaning robots by the end-users for replacing their physical household works such as cleaning and mopping, pool cleaning, window cleaning and lawn cleaning.

The largest threat to the cleaning robots brand of United States currently is the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) from Asia. They may elect to manufacture their own products that are similar to original brand. It will increase the additional competition from these companies, principally located in or originating from the Asia Pacific region, which offers very low cost products, including products modeled on, direct copies of, or counterfeits products. It will lead to market pricing pressure, customer dissatisfaction and harm to reputation and brand name.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo

LG

Samsung

Sharp

Mamirobot

Funrobot

Yujin Robot

Vorwerk

Philips

Fmart

Hanool Robotics

Miele

Karcher

Fluidra(AstralPool Robots)

Hayward

Pentair

Toshiba

Dyson

Philips

Cleaning Robots Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

