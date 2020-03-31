Clean Coal Technology Market: Innovative Trends Implemented by Manufacturers Steering Growth until 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Clean Coal Technology Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the clean coal technology in terms of market segmentation by combustion technology, gasification technology, by enabling technology and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global clean coal technology market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4.3% over the forecast period. Rapid commercialization of the clean coal technologies along with the industrialization and urbanization in various regions is expected to propel the growth of the market. The production of heavy metals and industrial products such as, steel combined with increasing demand for electricity are projected to increase the coal requirement, further driving the growth of the clean coal technology market. The market is segmented by combustion technology into pulverized coal combustion, fluidized bed combustion; by gasification technology into, integrated coal gasification, hydrogen from coal process and multipurpose coal gasification. On the basis of enabling technology, the market is segmented into carbon capture & storage technology and carbon sequestration technology.

The market in North America and Europe region is expected to have leading market shares owing to various agreements and summits that have bound these regions to minimize the carbon emission. The U.S. market is anticipated to witness highest growth on the back of huge investments made in order to limit the untreated coal in the country. The market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to showcase significant growth on the back of rapid industrialization that is leading to increase in energy demand from various end use industries.

Rising Demand for Coal and Technological Advancements

Coal has the maximum share in electricity production. Moreover, with the rising demand for power, the energy sector is getting more and more dependent on coal. This has led to the growth in better technologies for efficient coal utilization. Furthermore, the technological advancements such as hybrid power projects and carbon capture & sequestration technologies are expected to drive the market growth.

However, high cost involved in the development of the technology along with the installation cost is expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of clean coal technology market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the clean coal technology which includes company profiling of Clean Coal Technology Inc., General Electric Company, and ALStom Power, Siemens AG. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the clean coal technology that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

