Classroom Wearables Technology 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 41.10% and Forecast to 2022

Classroom wearables (also called wearable gadgets in the classroom) is a category of devices that can be worn by an individual in a classroom and which aid in creating an immersive learning environment. These devices have applications in education and training; they help in tracking students’ progress and also provide a new way for learners to interact with data, environment, and one another.
The analysts forecast the global classroom wearables technology market to grow at a CAGR of 41.10% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global classroom wearables technology market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Apple
• Alphabet
• Garmin
• Microsoft
• Samsung Electronics
• Sony Corporation
Market driver
• Rise in IT funding in education sector
Market challenge
• High initial costs
Market trend
• Integration of advanced visual technologies
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
