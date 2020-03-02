Classroom Wearables Technology 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 41.10% and Forecast to 2022

Classroom wearables (also called wearable gadgets in the classroom) is a category of devices that can be worn by an individual in a classroom and which aid in creating an immersive learning environment. These devices have applications in education and training; they help in tracking students’ progress and also provide a new way for learners to interact with data, environment, and one another.

The analysts forecast the global classroom wearables technology market to grow at a CAGR of 41.10% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global classroom wearables technology market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apple

• Alphabet

• Garmin

• Microsoft

• Samsung Electronics

• Sony Corporation

Market driver

• Rise in IT funding in education sector

Market challenge

• High initial costs

Market trend

• Integration of advanced visual technologies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Wrist-worn wearables

Headgear

Other wearables

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Classroom wearables technology market in Americas

Classroom wearables technology market in EMEA

Classroom wearables technology market in APAC

Top six leading countries

US

UK

Canada

Australia

China

Germany

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of advanced visual technologies

Continuous focus on product development

Increasing adoption of personalized and adaptive learning

Rise in strategic alliances

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Apple

Alphabet

Garmin

Microsoft

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

..…..Continued

