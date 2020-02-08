Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Classified Platform Market: In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

In the past, classified ads were part of newspapers which offered advertisers cheap, small type notices arranged under specific categories. The media industry has witnessed switch from print media to digital media and has proven itself quite lucrative for classified platform players. Growing number of sites are providing specialized classified marketplaces online catering to niche categories including products and services such as boats, pianos, pets, and adult services. Classified platforms market includes both business to consumer (B2C) and consumer to consumer (C2C) categories. Despite of several advancements in the online classified platforms, the market is currently at a nascent stage due to large of consumers spending time on the print media; however, with increasing internet subscribers and growing number of subscribers on social media, the market for online classified platform is expected to hold promising revenue opportunity during the forecast period.

Online advertising of a particular product or service through classified platforms enables consumer to explore and compare a particular product or service in a better way than print advertising. Few of the classified platforms also provides 360 degree view of products which enables consumers to better understand the dimension and esthetics of a product, thereby enhancing consumers experience. Moreover, with the proliferation of business applications on mobile platforms, classified ads platforms is providing greater opportunity to both buyers and sellers in terms of saving time and cost.

In 2018, the global Classified Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Classified Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Classified Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Craigslist

Finn.No

Ebay

Quikr India

OLX

Rightmove

Backpage



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business To Consumer (B2C)

Consumer To Consumer (C2C)

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Manufacturing

Services

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

