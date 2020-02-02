Clarified Juice Concentrate Market : Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2028

Clarified Juice Concentrates Market Outlook

Food and beverages sector is one of the largest industry segments globally. Demand for healthy, natural and nutritious beverages is further escalating the market revenue generations in the global food and beverages market. Fruit juice concentrates are prepared by extracting the juice from fresh fruits followed by evaporation of a large amount of water, thus leaving a highly concentrated form of fruit juice also referred to as fruit juice concentrate. There are two variations of fruit juice concentrate namely, cloudy juice concentrates and clarified juice concentrates. Clarified juice concentrate can be defined as juice concentrate which is undergone additional processing and filtration technique in order to produce a clear liquid for a number of applications in the beverage industry. The global clarified juice concentrate market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future owing to rising conscious consumers across the globe.

Clarified Juice Concentrates Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Consumers across the globe are more inclined towards the healthy and nutritious drinks which have tremendously contributed towards the market growth of clarified juice concentrates across the globe. Consumer’s perception with respect to the ‘naturalness’ and functional benefits of juices has resulted in increasing consumption of clarified juice concentrate across the globe. However, spending constraints have pushed consumers to seek for an alternate option, for example, spending on a private label juice which might affect the global market for clarified juice concentrate in the near future. Clarified juice concentrates are widely used to prepare juice drinks, ready to drink juices, flavored tea, smoothies thus contributing towards the growing market of clarified juice concentrates. Furthermore, the clarified juice concentrate market is also benefited by its application in bakery and dairy industry where it can be used as a substitute for sugar. Clean label trend and demand for organic and natural ingredients in food products have been pushing manufacturer to bring products in the market space with natural sweetness, flavor, and color thus, contributing towards the growing market for clarified juice concentrate across the globe.

Consumption of sugar-sweetened juices in linked to the number of health-related risks such as obesity, diabetes, dental caries and others. This is largely expected to benefit the global market for clarified juice concentrate in the near term.

Global Clarified Juice Concentrate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global clarified juice concentrate market are Kanegrade Ltd, Northwest Naturals, Encore Fruit Marketing, Inc., Döhler GmbH, Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, BMT Weiser LLC, Tricom Fruit Products Limited, Milne Fruit Products, Ventura Coastal, LLC, Sleaford Quality Foods, FLINGO FOODS AND AGRO P. LTD., Moleva, S.A., Milne Fruit Products and others. Manufacturers of clarified juice concentrate are focusing on launching new products in the market place with different flavors in order to attract consumers and increase their indulgence thus positively influencing the global clarified juice concentrate market.

Key Developments in the Clarified Juice Concentrate Market

In 2017, Milne Fruit Products, Inc. and Naturex S.A, which is a France based manufacturer of specialty plant-based natural ingredients signed an agreement with n effort company signed a collaborative agreement to develop and commercialize Concord grape extracts . Concord grape is a North American fruit which is rich in polyphenols.

In 2017, Klaus Böcker GmbH which is a manufacturer of fruit juices, fruit purees, concentrates, and other products across the Europe expanded its product line by launching clarified grapefruit juice concentrate 58° Brix.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Fruits and vegetables account for a significant proportion of micronutrient such as potassium, magnesium, folate and other essential nutrients, thus, leading to their greater consumption among consumers. Germany, France, Spain, Italy are one of the top consumers of fruit juices in Europe attributable to increasing consumption consumer interest in healthy beverages and significant innovation in chilled juices. All these factors will deliver significant revenue opportunity in the global market for clarified juice concentrate in the near term. Furthermore, increasing number of product launches, availability of clarified juice concentrate in various flavors and its widespread application across several industrial areas is expected to benefit the market for clarified juice concentrate in the near term.