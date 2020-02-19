Claims Management Solutions Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Claims Management Solutions Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

This report provides in depth study of “Claims Management Solutions Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Claims Management Solutions Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Claims management software offers management services to healthcare providers and insurance companies enabling them to investigate and act on claims by an insured person. Multiple services offered by claims management software includes investigation, review, payment release or denial of the claim. Modules offered by claims management software includes billing, claims processing, business process management, contracting and reimbursement, customer services, reporting, collaborative and integration tools, and more.

Prominent factors driving the demand of claims management software includes an increase in chronic diseases incidents, increase in aging population, adoption of digital and cloud services, initiatives for improving insurance claims services, the government push to increase insurance coverage among its citizens, etc. Insurance companies are also looking to invest in claims management solutions to optimize their value chain and internal processes, reduction in their operational cost through automation which can be achieved through claims management software, and reduction in the leakages through operational efficiency.

This report focuses on the global Claims Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Claims Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DXC Technology

Software

Hexaware Technologies

HCL Technologies

Pegasystems

International Business Machines(IBM)

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Office based Physicians

Insurance Companies

Emergency Healthcare Service providers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Claims Management Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Claims Management Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Office based Physicians

1.5.4 Insurance Companies

1.5.5 Emergency Healthcare Service providers

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Claims Management Solutions Market Size

2.2 Claims Management Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Claims Management Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Claims Management Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 DXC Technology

12.1.1 DXC Technology Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Claims Management Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Claims Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

12.2 Software

12.2.1 Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Claims Management Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Software Revenue in Claims Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Software Recent Development

12.3 Hexaware Technologies

12.3.1 Hexaware Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Claims Management Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Hexaware Technologies Revenue in Claims Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Hexaware Technologies Recent Development

12.4 HCL Technologies

12.4.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Claims Management Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Claims Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Pegasystems

12.5.1 Pegasystems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Claims Management Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Pegasystems Revenue in Claims Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Pegasystems Recent Development

12.6 International Business Machines(IBM)

12.6.1 International Business Machines(IBM) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Claims Management Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 International Business Machines(IBM) Revenue in Claims Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 International Business Machines(IBM) Recent Development

12.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions

12.7.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Claims Management Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Revenue in Claims Management Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Development

Continued….

