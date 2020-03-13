Civil Helicopter MRO Market 2019 – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Civil Helicopter MRO market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Civil Helicopter MRO market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major factors driving the civil rotorcraft segment is the shortage of transport infrastructure, particularly in larger urban areas. Conventional methods of transportation have not been able to keep up with the growing population, and hence, there is a need for alternative commuting solutions.

The global Civil Helicopter MRO market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Civil Helicopter MRO.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AgustaWestland

Airbus Helicopters

Bell Helicopter

Russian Helicopter

Sikorsky Aircraft

Heli-One

Kitchener Aero Avionics

StandardAero

Transwest Helicopters

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Engine Maintenance

Component Maintenance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Private

Table Of Contents:

1 Civil Helicopter MRO Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Civil Helicopter MRO

1.2 Classification of Civil Helicopter MRO by Types

1.2.1 Global Civil Helicopter MRO Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Civil Helicopter MRO Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Airframe Heavy Maintenance

1.2.4 Engine Maintenance

1.2.5 Component Maintenance

1.3 Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Private

1.4 Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Civil Helicopter MRO Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Civil Helicopter MRO Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Civil Helicopter MRO Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Civil Helicopter MRO Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Civil Helicopter MRO Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Civil Helicopter MRO Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Civil Helicopter MRO (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AgustaWestland

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Civil Helicopter MRO Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AgustaWestland Civil Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Airbus Helicopters

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Civil Helicopter MRO Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Airbus Helicopters Civil Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Bell Helicopter

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Civil Helicopter MRO Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bell Helicopter Civil Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Russian Helicopter

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Civil Helicopter MRO Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Russian Helicopter Civil Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Sikorsky Aircraft

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Civil Helicopter MRO Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sikorsky Aircraft Civil Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Heli-One

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Civil Helicopter MRO Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Heli-One Civil Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Kitchener Aero Avionics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Civil Helicopter MRO Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Kitchener Aero Avionics Civil Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

