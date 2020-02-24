Civil Helicopter Market 2019 Size, Global Opportunities, Business Growth, Comprehensive Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects and Potential of the Industry through 2023

Civil Helicopter Market by Engine Type (Single, Twin), by Takeoff Weight (3,175 Kg to 5,700Kg & 5,700Kg to 9,000Kg), by Application (Airborne Law Enforcement, Fire, Forestry & Wildlife Conservation, HEMS, SAR, & Others), & by Region – Forecast Till 2023

The key players in the global civil helicopter market are Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., AVIC Helicopter Company (China), Airbus S.A.S (France), Leonardo S.p.A (U.K), MD Helicopters Inc. (U.S.), Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (South Korea), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (India), Enstrom Helicopter Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Russian Helicopters JSC (Russia), and Robinson Helicopter Company (U.S.)

Market Scenario

Owing to the impact of the global economic crisis, civil helicopter market had acquired a meager share in the aerospace industry in the past few years. Currently, this market has witnessed a considerable growth, owing to its effectiveness in reaching remote, high altitude, and natural disasters affected areas.

In the recent years, there has been a major focus on allowing helicopters to operate in remote areas and in areas where airports are under development or completely non-existent. In such areas, helicopters are very useful as they have vertical take-off and landing capabilities. Moreover, the increasing demand for offshore transportation and demand for helicopters in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) & law enforcement are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

During any disasters, helicopters are the first to look into the overall affected region and assist in the evacuation of injured people. With the high-speed wing-borne flights, helicopters assist people by delivering the needed humanitarian assistance and providing support to infrastructure and repairs.

The global market for civil helicopter seems to be highly competitive with the presence of big companies with global presence, as well as companies with regional existence. Well-established companies incorporate acquisition, partnership, collaboration, expansion, and technology launch to gain a competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position with respect to other competitors. Strategic partnerships between major companies support the growth and expansion plans of the major companies during the forecast period. These companies invest heavily in R&D to develop a technology that is completely new in the market as compared to their competitors.

On the basis of application, the civil helicopter market is segmented into airborne law enforcement, fire, forestry & wildlife conservation, Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), Search and Rescue (SAR), and others. Bristow Group has been providing search and rescue services as an essential part of its helicopter services in most of the countries, where it operates. Bristow Group has carried out more than 20,100 SAR missions. During these missions, this group had saved more than 10,700 people, globally, with the help of its crew and helicopters. The company supplies a dedicated SAR helicopter and crew to cover exploration projects in remote areas. It requires precise competency to conduct SAR tasks. Bristow has been a world leader in SAR for years, with skilled pilots and engineers, technical crew, paramedics, and ground crew to conduct SAR operations safely and reliably. Due to such companies and missions across the world, there will always be a need for civil helicopters; this will lead to the market growth over the next few years.

The civil helicopter industry is laidback with the recent crashes of prototypes helicopter models over a few under development programs. These programs include the Bell 525 and the H225 Super Puma fleet programs. In April 2016, Airbus started looking forward to a solution to fixing persistent technical issues with the platform.

The renewed and simplified airspace regulations in China, indicates that the government is increasing support for expansion of the general aviation sector in China. However, helicopter operations are still highly restricted in some areas of China, particularly near the major cities. Infrastructure development and expansion supported by local governments have been a key to the rapid growth of the civil helicopter market in China. Despite the fact that the military controls the majority of airspace in China, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has been increasingly taking the initiative for launching low altitude airspace for helicopters.

Global Civil Helicopter market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued……..

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Civil Helicopter Market: by Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America Civil Helicopter Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe Civil Helicopter Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Civil Helicopter Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 Row Civil Helicopter Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 6 Civil Helicopter Market, by Engine Type, 2018-2023

Table 7 North America Civil Helicopter Market, by Engine Type, 2018-2023

Table 8 Europe Civil Helicopter Market, by Engine Type, 2018-2023

Continued……..

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continued………..

