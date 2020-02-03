Civil Engineering Market 2019–2023 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4147838#ixzz5fKvXOTbV

Civil Engineering Industry 2019

Description:-

Civil engineering is a professional engineering discipline that deals with the design, construction and maintenance of the physical and naturally built environment, including works such as roads, bridges, canals, dams, airports, sewerage systems, pipelines and railways.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Civil Engineering market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Civil Engineering market by product type and applications/end industries.

Owing to the rising disposable income and standard of living, the residential real estate sector is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

The global Civil Engineering market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Civil Engineering.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

URS

HDR

Foster Wheeler

SNC-Lavalin’s

Kentz

AMEC

AECOM Technology

Jacobs Engineering

CH2M HILL

Fluor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Planning & Design

Construction

Maintenance

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Real Estate

Infrastructure

Industrial

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Civil Engineering Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Civil Engineering

1.2 Classification of Civil Engineering by Types

1.2.1 Global Civil Engineering Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Civil Engineering Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Planning & Design

1.2.4 Construction

1.2.5 Maintenance

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Civil Engineering Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Civil Engineering Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Real Estate

1.3.3 Infrastructure

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Civil Engineering Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Civil Engineering Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Civil Engineering Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Civil Engineering Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Civil Engineering Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Civil Engineering Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Civil Engineering Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Civil Engineering (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 URS

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Civil Engineering Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 URS Civil Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 HDR

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Civil Engineering Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 HDR Civil Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Foster Wheeler

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Civil Engineering Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Foster Wheeler Civil Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SNC-Lavalin’s

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Civil Engineering Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SNC-Lavalin’s Civil Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kentz

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Civil Engineering Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kentz Civil Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 AMEC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Civil Engineering Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 AMEC Civil Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 AECOM Technology

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Civil Engineering Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AECOM Technology Civil Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

