Citrus Oils Market is expected to increase the growth of the food and beverages oils segment

Food & Beverages segment is anticipated to remain the leading application segment during the forecast period

By 2017 end, revenue generated from citrus oils for food and beverages segment was estimated to be valued at more than US$ 1,000 Mn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, to be valued at more than US$ 1,693.7 Mn by the end of 2027. The segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 61 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental $ opportunity in excess of US$ 686.8 Mn between 2017 and 2027. The food and beverages segment is expected to retain its dominance in the global citrus oils market followed by the cosmetics and personal care segments. In terms of value, the CAGR of the food and beverages segment is the highest among all the application segments of the global citrus oils market.

Increasing prominence of natural flavors is expected to increase the growth of the food and beverages oils segment

Citrus oils enjoys a major share in essential oils owing to its wide usage as industrial solvents, fragrance for cleaning products, flavoring agents, aroma and therapeutic properties. Food industry is the dominant segment where citrus oils are widely used, followed by usage in spa and massage parlors.

Citrus oils are used to add sweet, refreshing flavor to beverages like tea, water, or smoothies, and enhance recipe for baked goods like scones, muffins, or cookies. Citrus oils can also be useful for adding flavor to yogurt, and to your beloved dips and salsa recipes. Citrus oils are mainly considered for using citrus oils in recipes that call for lemon, lime, orange, or tangerine zest. If the recipe calls for the zest of the entire fruit, it will likely take a few drops of essential oil to match the amount of flavor needed. Citrus essential oils are taken from the peel of the fruit—not the juice. For this reason, it is easy to substitute citrus oils for recipes that call for fruit zest, but not necessarily for recipes that call for fruit juice.

Therapeutics application uses wide quantities of citrus oils, essential oils contain relatively large amounts of citrus oil. Growing consumer interest in aromatherapy directly contributes to the revenue increase in the therapeutic massage oils segment and is therefore an important driver for the growth of the global citrus oils market. The other factor is that essential oils are priced much higher than all other products in which citrus oils are included as an ingredient. This higher price is responsible for collecting huge revenues for the global citrus oils market.

Aromatherapy is the use of aromatic substances for relaxation, rejuvenation, and in the treatment of certain minor physical conditions. Practitioners of this method consider that the aroma of natural, organic, and therapeutic oils can have several beneficial effects on the body.

Citrus oils can be used in various ways such as in massage, bathing, shower, inhalation, perfume, and others. The globally increasing demand for therapeutic and aromatic oils is a result of the growing preference for convenient, harmless, and natural alternatives to traditional allopathic solutions. The increasing demand for therapeutic oils is also a result of the urban and sophisticated image these products carry and the historical use of therapeutic oils in several eastern countries. These products are particularly popular among women consumers in urban areas, which is creating robust development in the therapeutic massage oils segment.

Citrus oils can be segmented on the basis of type which includes orange oil, bergamot oil, lemon oil, lime oil, mandarin oil and grapefruit oil. Among all these types, orange oil is readily available and the most inexpensive of all essential oils. Due to its aromatic and blending properties, and wide usage as commercial cleaners, orange oil market is expected to grow quickly in the forecast period.

Citrus oils can also be segmented on the basis of application. The citrus oils finds its application in food industry, cosmetics and fragrances preparation and as therapeutic massage oils. Food industry is the leading segment in terms of usage of citrus oils as solvents due to its antibacterial and antiseptic properties and are also recognized as GRAS (Generally recognized as safe). Citrus oils such as grapefruit oils and lemon oils are intensively used for massages and skin treatment, owing to their antiseptic, antibacterial and immune stimulating properties.

Regional overview of citrus oils highlighting key geographies

Geographically, Western Europe is expected to be the largest market in terms of value for citrus oils, owing to increasing consumer sophistication, demand for natural cosmetics, fragrance, beauty products and medicines. Among the countries, Germany is expected to remain major markets in terms of consumptions for citrus oils followed by Spain. North America is expected to be the second largest market for the citrus oils in terms of consumption, being a developed nations the consumers are more sophisticated compared to consumers in other parts of the world. U.S. is expected to drive the growth and also regarded as major importers of citrus oils. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly and expected to be the fastest growing region for citrus oils owning increasing in demand of citrus oils in food industry across the region followed by the demand from the growing number spas and massage parlors and less regulative conditions.