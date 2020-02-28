FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Citrus Fiber Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Florida Food Products, Cargill Inc, Quadra Chemicals, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the citrus fiber market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global citrus fiber market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 4.3% CAGR during the period until 2028.

Appeal/Demand for Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2305

Vertically integrated companies in the citrus fiber market are gaining momentum with additional citrus fiber sales bandwidth and strong networks of distributors spread across the globe. Market leaders, such as Fiberstar Inc. and DuPont, are employing their patented procedures to offer higher emulsification and water-binding properties of citrus fiber and leveraging them to scale up in the citrus fiber market. Large-scale citrus fiber manufacturing companies are streamlining their product innovation strategies by investing heavily in R&D and strengthening their association with research institutions. A solid pipeline of active chemistry and manufacturing technologies is enabling market leaders to introduce citrus fiber products with higher nutritional and savory properties, and ultimately gain a competitive edge in the citrus fiber market.

Despite a steady decline in citrus production and utilization in developed regions, citrus fiber markets in North America and European Union continue to witness exponential growth. A plethora of American and European food & beverage companies with product lines suitable for citrus fiber have generated more business for citrus fiber manufacturers in these regions.

Also, citrus fibers meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) new definition of dietary fibers, which is making American consumers more aware about the safety and benefits of consuming food products manufactured using citrus fibers. Growing health awareness among consumers and demand for food products with natural ingredients, such as citrus fiber, is boosting the growth of the citrus fiber markets in developed regions.

Additionally, natural food ingredients markets making rapid strides in Europe is funneling innovative ideas in local manufacturers to extract citrus fiber from organic waste generated during citrus fruit productions to envisage profitable growth in the upcoming years.

For Additional Insights Click to Access Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/report/2305/citrus-fiber-market

Stringent laws and regulations, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), commissioned by governing organization such as the FDA and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are making a major impact on demand and applications of various food ingredients. Due to restrictions on the applications of specialty ingredients that pose health risks, food ingredients such as carrageenan, phosphates, and titanium dioxide, have been added to the list of unacceptable food ingredients.

Manufacturers in the citrus fiber market are aiming to capitalize on the opportunity to market citrus fiber as a healthy and ‘cleaner’ alternative to harmful ingredients, especially carrageenan, in various food products. As stringent regulations are bolstering the influence of clean label movement on consumers’ purchasing decisions, the applications of citrus fiber in the food industry are likely to proliferate in the coming future.

Increasing trend of healthy-eating is reflecting in the growing popularity of low-fat and low-calorie food products. This is contributing to the increasing demand for natural food ingredients, such as citrus fiber, which can act as a naturally replace fat in foods. Manufacturers in the citrus fiber market are promoting the benefits of citrus fiber in activating proteins in a variety of food products, including meat, dairy, and bakery products, to improve sales. The mounting number of label- and health-conscious consumers is steering food manufacturers into replacing fats with citrus fiber.

Also, apart from using citrus fiber for reducing fat contents, citrus fiber market players are encouraging its adoption for replacing expensive food ingredients such as gums, dairy, and eggs, to reduce overall cost of the end-product. Owing to its fat-reducing and water-binding properties, citrus fiber is witnessing rising demand in the food & beverage space, thereby manufacturers in the citrus fiber market are gaining considerable traction.

For Any Query or Concern, Access this Link – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2305

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/