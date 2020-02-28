Citrus Essential Oil Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression by the end of 2028

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “citrus essential oil market” sector, Fact.MR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Citrus Essential Oil Market Value Projected to Expand by 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, LLC, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the citrus essential oil market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

Shares of the citrus essential oils market will continue to remain consolidated among emerging players, as the competition at the brink intensifies and emphasis on organic ingredients, product quality, and clean label gains center stage. On the other hand, the market leaders continue to focus on expanding their global footprint through adoption of more efficient extraction methods, and new product launches. Companies continue to explore the application scope of citrus essential oils, particularly in agriculture, health, and F&B.

This report on the citrus essential oils market offers detailed profiling of key players including Ultra-International B.V., Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, LLC, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Citrus Oleo, Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Citromax S.A.C.I, doTERRA International, LLC, and Citrosuco.

Emphasis on preservative packaging continues to rise in the food & beverage sector, as longer shelf-life gains ground as an essential requirement in line with the modern-day trade practices that involve time-intensive transportation of products across borders and oceans. Although use of synthetic antimicrobials and preservatives is prevalent among F&B companies to prevent spoilage, risk of chronic disease from a number of commonly-used synthetic preservatives is a persisting challenge in the marketplace. For instance, risk of developing cancer and lung inflammation have been associated with butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) or butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), which are used to curtail oxidation and prevent growth of harmful bacteria in food products. This has further induced a paradigm shift in consumer preference toward food & beverage products based on natural ingredients and preservatives.

Citrus essential oils have emerged as a key solution to replace synthetic food preservatives, owing to their rich limonene content, a monoterpene that exhibits strong antibacterial and antifungal properties. Adoption of citrus essential oils also remains upheld by their potential application in biodegradable food packaging solutions, and in gelatin or chitosan for improving physiochemical properties of packaging. Rising concerns regarding environment and health amongst the global population are promoting the use of natural preservatives and packaging in food companies around the world.

Adverse environmental and health impacts associated with prolonged use of pesticides and insecticides on crops, along with concerns regarding pollution of aquatic systems that result in groundwater contamination and reduced soil productivity, allude negated agricultural produce outcomes worldwide. Recognizing the concerns, farmers are preferring use of natural alternatives to ward of insects and abate growth of bacteria and fungi, wherein citrus essential oils have gained increased visibility in light of their repellent, ovicidal, larvicidal, toxic, and antifeedant properties. The lipophilic constituents of essentials oil make them toxic for a wide variety of insects and pests. Essential oils have been deemed eco-friendly, and labeled as green alternatives to synthetic pesticides. The array of benefits associated with citrus essential oils have sparked rigorous research toward the production of essential-oil based insecticides.

Essential oils produced from lemons, oranges and other citrus fruits under different conditions and seasons are linked with distinctive changes in their properties based on their inhibitory efficacy against different strands of bacteria and fungi. The time of harvest, the ripeness of fruits, and season of production have significant impacts on the properties of citrus essential oils. With such changes in key properties of active ingredients used in citrus products, manufacturers are taking preventative measures to maintain apt conditions considering the season of harvest, maturation degree, and fruit cultivar. Further, companies utilizing citrus essential oils in their products need to ensure that the citrus essential oils exhibit the properties it is being used for.

The therapeutic properties of citrus essential oils and its blends continue to seek extensive adoption in aromatherapy, in the form of various disease therapeutics. The application scope of aromatherapy continues to rise ranging from pain management and skin-related problems, to cardiovascular diseases, wound healing, and respiratory diseases. Use of citrus essential oils offset damages to healthy cells from disease-causing bacteria in traditional pharmaceuticals, owing to their therapeutic properties. This has further escalated the popularity of citrus essential oils as an effective alternative for treating chronic diseases devoid of damage to healthy tissues or cells of the body. As the awareness about multi-pronged benefits of aromatherapy rises among the masses, demand for citrus essential oils will witness a notable increase in parallel.

