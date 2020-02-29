FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Citronella Oil Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 to 2022 | Key Players are Synthite Industries Ltd., Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd, Young Living Essential Oils LC, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the citronella oil market during the period from 2017-2022. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global citronella oil market is expected to showcase impressive growth in CAGR during the period until 2022.

Essential oils have gradually treaded beyond their conventional application in therapeutics and aromatherapy. The global food & beverage sector is witnessing an increasing adoption of citronella oil in production of new food items and beverages. Considering the easy procurement of raw lemongrass, manufacturers of citronella oil products are less likely to face any technical and financial barriers while extending their production capacity. Increasing applications of perfumery chemicals such as geraniol is expected to have an influence on the global sales of citronella oil. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of such products is expected to impact the expansion the global market for citronella oil in the years to come.

Citronella oil is a prominent essential oil made from the extracts of a distinct species Cymbopogon plant. Stems and leaves of this species, commonly known as lemongrass, are used for making citronella oil extracts. The oil is primarily used as a source in production of perfumery chemicals such as citronellal and citronellol.

The FactMR report on global market for citronella oil projects that the market will witness a sluggish growth during the forecast period, 2017-2022, procuring approximately US$ 70 Mn value by the end of 2022.

Popular belief that synthetic production of food items and beverage lowers their nutritional content continues to have a controlling influence on the sales of citronella oil products. Going forward, the demand for naturally sourced citronella oil is expected to remain higher than the demand for organic citronella oil.

While organic production of citronella oil is more feasible than procuring it naturally, consumers are expected to remain more inclined towards benefits of naturally-derived citronella oil. Even the minimal measure of processing involved in production of organic citronella oil is expected to disturb the implicit health advantageous of citronella oil. By the end of 2022, more than three-fourth value of the global market for citronella oil will be procured from sales of naturally-sourced citronella oil.

Demand for citronella oil in absolute form is anticipated to gain traction. The report projects that concentrates of citronella oil will witness a relatively lower demand due to their limited application. In addition to this, the market will also witness a sluggish growth for blended citronella oil products, pertaining to complexities in their production. In 2017 and beyond, a majority of citronella oil will be used in production of food products & beverages. Being the largest application, sales of citronella oil in food & beverage production is expected to contribute more than US$ 14 Mn by the end of 2022. The report also projects that modern trade outlets will account for largest revenue share in terms of global distribution of citronella oil. Online sales of citronella oil products are also expected to gain momentum, towards the end of forecast period, reflecting a steady growth at 4.8% CAGR.

The report has profiled leading manufacturers of citronella oil which will shape the competitive landscape of the global market. Through 2022, companies which are expected to actively partake in the growth of global citronella oil market include, Bio Extracts private limited, Synthite Industries Ltd., D?TERRA International, Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Natures Natural India, Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., IL Health and Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., Aromaaz International, Linonel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd, Green Fields Oil Factory, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, and Aksuvital.

