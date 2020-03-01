Citicoline’s  Market: Increasing Demand for Memory-boosting Supplements for Elderly to Bolster Market Growth

According to a recent research by Fact.MR, the citicoline market is estimated to surpass US$ 550 million in 2019. Citicoline demand is driven by a range of factors, notably increasing geriatric population and growing use among eSports players. The study offers in-depth and incisive insights on key factors influencing the global demand for citicoline. The Fact.MR report tracks the citicoline market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the citicoline market is projected to grow at 8.5% CAGR through 2028.

The growth in the geriatric population around the world is expected to continue with the Population Reference Bureau (PRB) estimating the number of people aged over 65 to account for 16 percent of the world population by 2050. Citicoline finds widespread usage in the production of supplements for enhancing cognition in the elderly. In addition, intensifying clinical trials towards improving citicoline efficacy through its synergy with other chemicals is another vital factor estimated to drive market growth. Fact.MR opines that advancements in tablet manufacturing will bolster production of highly effective supplements, with sales of citicoline tablets estimated to reach nearly US$ 235 million in 2019.

Citicoline Market – Key Insights

The citicoline market registered a healthy CAGR of over 7% during the 2013-2017 period on the back of a rapid rise in the geriatric population around the world.

The citicoline market was valued at over US$ 530 million in 2018 and is expected to witness substantial Y-o-Y growth of 8% in 2019.

North America is expected to account for the leading share in citicoline market owing to the presence of numerous players along with availability of modern and sophisticated infrastructure.

Stressful lifestyles, increasing competition, long working hours, sleep deficiency, and growing geriatric population are fuelling demand for nutraceuticals that enhance cognitive functions. Citicoline is finding increasing usage in nutraceuticals production owing to its negligible toxicity and neuroprotective properties. Citicoline induces the formation of phospholipids in the brain that are required for efficient functioning of the neural pathways. With incidences of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurological disorders on the rise, governments around the world are providing pharmaceutical companies extended support towards the research and development of drugs that could effectively address these issues. Efforts to study citicoline’s efficacy in prevention and potential recovery from cognitive dysfunctioning are gaining momentum.

The report on citicoline market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust methodology. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researchers was used to obtain in-depth and actionable insights into the citicoline market. Primary research involved interviewing seasoned experts from the citicoline market while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying company press releases, paid sources, trade journals, and other publications pertaining to the citicoline market. Results from both the research steps were triangulated in order to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the citicoline market.

