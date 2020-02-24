Citicoline’s  Market: Increasing Demand for Memory-boosting Supplements for Elderly to Bolster Growth

The report on citicoline market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust methodology. A two-step process involving primary and secondary researchers was used to obtain in-depth and actionable insights into the citicoline market. Primary research involved interviewing seasoned experts from the citicoline market while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying company press releases, paid sources, trade journals, and other publications pertaining to the citicoline market. Results from both the research steps were triangulated in order to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the citicoline market.

According to a recent research by Fact.MR, the citicoline market is estimated to surpass US$ 550 million in 2019. Citicoline demand is driven by a range of factors, notably increasing geriatric population and growing use among eSports players. The study offers in-depth and incisive insights on key factors influencing the global demand for citicoline.

For More Details – A sample of this report is available upon request here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2868

Citicoline’s Role in Ischemic Stroke Treatment Creating Opportunities

The adverse and often fatal impact of ischemic stroke on human health, coupled with increasing prevalence is bolstering demand for effective treatment of the condition. According to WHO, stroke is the second leading cause of death in the world and the third leading cause of disabilities in adults. Additionally, the lack of a standard procedure of treatment for different ischemic stroke patients is influencing healthcare researchers to focus on the development of acute therapy for all patients. According to Fact.MR’s study, citicoline is being viewed as a potential treatment option by researchers and healthcare providers. These factors are vital to citicoline market growth and are expected propel proliferation during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report with ToC Here:

https://www.factmr.com/report/2868/citicoline-market

All the leading players identified in the previous chapter have been profiled. Detailed profiling of each of the leading players operating in the citicoline market sheds light on their product portfolios, market presence, global footprint, revenue share, strengths, weaknesses, strategies, and notable business development. The information provided in the chapter can be leveraged by business professionals and stakeholders in the citicoline market to streamline their strategies to gain maximum profitability from the ongoing trends in the market. Additionally, the information also helps new and emerging players to gauge the level of competitiveness prevalent in the market and identify entry barriers into it.

The study opines that citicoline demand is also likely to be influenced by its role in treatment of brain injuries. Studies suggest treatment of patients with citicoline has been beneficial in reducing headaches, dizziness, tinnitus, and in substantially relieving motor, cognitive, and mental symptoms. These developments are further driving researchers towards testing its potential use in treatment for pervasive developmental disorders such as atypical autism, Asperger Syndrome, and autism. Intensifying clinical trials and research and developmental activities in the area are expected to open new and lucrative opportunities for companies in the citicoline market.

Some of the leading players operating in the citicoline market include Alfa Aesar, Cepham, Inc., EZ Melts, HL-Pharma US, Double Wood LLC, Instas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Kimia Biosciences, Rakshit Drugs Pvt., Ltd., Relentless Improvement LLC, Swanson, Wellona Pharma Private Limited, Healthy Origins, Biochemix Healthcare Pvt., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, S.A., Piping Rock Health Products, LLC, and NuerAxon Pharma Inc.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2868

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

[email protected]

www.factmr.com

Read Full PR:

https://www.factmr.com/media-release/965/global-citicoline-market