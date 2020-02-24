Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Upcoming Opportunities and Share To 2023

Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Overview

Market Research Future analysis states that the global market of Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market is estimated to grow at A CAGR of 2.5% by the end of year 2023.

Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boilers using fossil and renewable energy sources have been successful in operation for the last two decades and have become popular due to their impressive environmental performance as well as their fuel flexibility. CFB Boiler, also circulating fluidized bed boilers, widely applied in oil & gas, chemicals, manufacturing and others. This allows for a wide range of fuels to be burned efficiently. This includes low-grade and difficult-to-burn fuels such as lignite, petroleum coke, oil shale, and biomass within a wide range of mixing rates. Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boiler has played an important role in high efficient utilizing of coal resource due to its excellent fuel flexibility and environmental friendly performance.

Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Segmentation

The global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market is segmented on the basis of type, feedstock, application and region.

On the basis of type, the market is further segmented into subcritical, supercritical and ultra-supercritical.

On the basis of feedstock, the industry is segmented into coal, petcoke and biomass.

On the basis of application, the market is further segmented into oil and gas, chemicals and manufacturing.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market cover growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

North America region is the leading market for Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers market and is followed by Europe. Rising awareness for the need to control gas emission and increase operational efficiency are some of the factor driving the market towards growth.

Countries located in Asia Pacific is expected to account for higher share in the globally installed capacity base of CFB boilers. Moreover, rapid industrial development in the countries such as India and China where there are issues with continuous reliable electricity supply, is driving the demand for circulating fluid bed boilers. Also R&D activities will drive circulating fluid bed boilers market.

Leading Players

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Alstom SA (France), Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China), AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co., Ltd (China), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (U.S.), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), Shanghai Boiler Works Co., Ltd (China), Thermax. D Ltd (India) and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company Limited (UAE)

