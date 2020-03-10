Circular Industrial Bags Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

Global Circular Industrial Bags Market: An Overview

Circular industrial bags are a type of flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC), these bags are made up of woven fabric on a circular loom. Circular industrial bags are also known as tubular bags. The tubular body design makes circular industrial bags an ideal alternative for storing fine and hygroscopic materials. Using circular industrial bags for transportation results in reduced weight of goods and materials when compared to other packaging solutions such as cartons or drums. Circular industrial bags are considered as one of the sturdiest industrial grade packaging bags, and extensively used to pack materials for powdered applications such as milling and sugar industry. Moreover, these bags are also used widely in animal feed packaging, chemicals and fertilizers industry along with construction industry for packaging of like sand, concrete, and metal parts. Circular industrial bags are available in both coated and uncoated fabric and can be equipped with valves for automatic filling.

Global Circular Industrial Bags Market: Dynamics

The global industrial packaging is growing at a CAGR of over 4% and is expected to reach US$ 80 Bn by the end of forecast period. This can be attributed to the demand generated by food, construction, and chemicals sector majorly. Circular industrial bags are gaining traction in the industrial bulk bags market owing to the ease of transport that they offer. Circular industrial bags can be transported without employing pallets which makes them convenient for bulk shipping. The demand for circular industrial bags is rising in the developing countries due to increased manufacturing activities which has led to a substantial increase in export and import activities. Furthermore, circular industrial bags are can be used multiple times, which makes them pocket-friendly. Also, owing to their flexible nature, circular industrial bags can be folded and stacked when not in use. This makes handling of circular industrial bags relatively easier. The demand for circular industrial bags is expected to propel during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for fertilizers, chemicals and textile products in the developing economies. Other than that, one of the most prominent end use industry for circular industrial bags is food packaging, packaging of a variety of agricultural products such as grains, powdered items and seeds is done in circular industrial bags.

Global Circular Industrial Bags Market: Segmentation

Globally the circular industrial bags market has been segmented on the basis of fabric type, product type and end use industries.

On the basis of fabric type, the global circular industrial bags market has been segmented as follows

Coated Polypropylene (PP) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Uncoated

On the basis of product type, the global circular industrial bags market has been segmented as follows

Flat Bottom

Spout Bottom

Others

On the basis of end use industries, the global circular industrial bags market has been segmented as follows

Food Agricultural products Animal Feed

Construction

Textile

Chemicals

Fertilizers

Others (Mining etc.)

Global Circular Industrial Bags Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global circular industrial bags market has been segmented into seven key regions which include, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. The North America market is expected to lead the global circular industrial bags market during the forecast period. Agriculture sector accounts for a large share in the circular industrial bags market. Countries such as India and China are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the growth of circular industrial bags on the backdrop of well-established agricultural sector in the region.

Global Circular Industrial Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global circular industrial bags market are West Pack, Inc., United Bags Inc., Midwestern Bag & Supply, LLC, Conitex Sonoco Holding BV, Minini S.p.A., Knack Packaging Private Limited, Alliance Polysacks Pvt. Limited. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global circular industrial bags market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global circular industrial bags market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with circular industrial bags market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on circular industrial bags market segments and geographies.

