CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2020

Global CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market: Snapshot



In the last few years, the cases of cancer has been increasing at a tremendous rate in the next few years. Nausea and vomiting are considered as the common side effects that are associated with the chemotherapy of cancer. The CINV existing and pipeline drugs market is projected to witness a healthy growth in the next few years, thanks to the introduction of two new drugs, namely rolapitant and SUSTOL (extended generic granisetron).

Furthermore, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions and the rising focus of the key players on the development of new products are projected to enhance the growth of the global CINV existing and pipeline drugs market in the next few years.

Developments in Research Activities to Encourage Market Growth in Near Future

According to the market research study published by Transparency Market Research, in 2013, the global market for CINV existing and pipeline drugs was worth US$1.28 bn and is projected to reach a value of US$1.88 bn by the end of year 2020. The market is estimated to register a healthy 5.70% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

A significant rise in the research and development activities for cancer and the rising focus on the development of new drugs are some of the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the global CINV existing and pipeline drugs market in the next few years. In addition to this, the launch of new drugs and the rapid development of the healthcare industry are projected to enhance the growth of the market in the next few years. On the other hand, the low awareness among consumers regarding the availability of new and effective drugs and treatments are projected to accelerate the growth of the market in the next few years.

North America to Lead Global CINV Existing and Pipeline Drugs Market

The global market for CINV existing and pipeline drugs has been categorized on the basis of geography into the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. In the last few years, North America accounted for a large share of the market and is projected to remain in the similar situation in the next few years. The strong growth of this region can be attributed to the expected approval of rolapitant and SUSTOL in the year 2015 and 2016. Europe is projected to hold the second position in the next few years. Furthermore, the rising incidence of several types of cancer is projected to accelerate the growth of the CINV existing and pipeline drugs market across Asia Pacific in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising contribution from China and India is another major factor that is predicted to enhance the growth of this region in the next few years.

The global market for CINV existing and pipeline drugs is competitive in nature and is projected to witness a high level of competition in the next few years. The launch of new drugs and the growing focus on the research and development activities are projected to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years. Furthermore, the rising mergers and acquisitions is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the next few years. Some of the key players operating in the CINV existing and pipeline drugs market across the globe are Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Helsinn Holding S.A., and Tesaro, Inc. Furthermore, some of the generic manufacturers operating in the market are Baxter Healthcare, Sandoz (Novartis AG), Orchid Healthcare, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Barr Laboratories, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Sun Pharma.

