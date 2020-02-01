Cinnamon Oil Market – Overview On Opportunities 2026

Market Outlook

Cinnamon oil is an essential oil which is being naturally extracted from cinnamon tree. Cinnamon oil is full of fragrance, flavor and contains many beneficial components in it. Cinnamon oil contains high amount of cinnamaldehyde, which helps in healthy metabolism of body and maintains healthy immune system. Cinnamon oil for years has been used as a cosmetic ingredient, owing to its properties such as healing, cleansing and antioxidant among others. Cinnamon oil are extensively used in the Flavour and Fragrance industry and has wider applicability as essential oil used in aromatherapy, personal care products, cosmetics and as alternative medicine as well to soothe skin irritation and skin burns or produce calming effect.

Reasons for Covering this Title

As demand for essential oil in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverages, personal care products is increasing day by day and there are only handful of companies who are producing essential lavender oil that are Western Europe particularly Bulgaria, France, Spain, North America, China, Japan, Australia. But now many other countries are shifted towards flavours and fragrance market to extend and reach to global market, which is expected to bolster the growth of the cinnamon oil market.

The cinnamon oil consumption in many developed as well as developing nations has increased in past few decades due to rising healthcare awareness and its other beneficiary effects on mind and body and its extensive use in aromatherapy

Consumers are becoming aware about the benefits of cinnamon oil which in turn is surging the demand for cinnamon oil based products. Thus, enhancing the sales for organic essential massage oils, roll-on, balms etc. Cinnamon oil is known for its calming and relaxing properties, aid in relieving insomnia, anxiety, depression, restlessness, and stress. Cinnamon oil is beneficial nearly in all kinds of ailments, from pain to infections. Lavender oil also promotes healthier skin and reduces inflammation, treat skin redness and conditions such as burns, eczema and psoriasis. As a result of these properties, demand for cinnamon oil is witnessing increasing demand in the market.

Global Cinnamon Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cinnamon oil market are: Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd, Now Health Group Inc, Sun Organic, doTERRA International, Young Living Limited, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. Bonsoul, LorAnn Oils Inc, Firmenich, PerfumersWorld, Sigma Aldrich, Synthite Industries ltd, The John D. Walsh Company, The Essential Oil Company, Charabot S.A. and The Lermond Company, among others.

The global cinnamon oil market has evolved over the time due to the increase in demand for cinnamon oil in the aromatherapy and is expected to continue to grow in the same manner, over the forecast period.

Global Cinnamon Oil Market: Key Developments

In October 2017: Organic Aromas launched essential oil products which included cinnamon oil, in order to cater the increasing demand for aromatherapy products.

doTERRA international expanded its presence in North America region by opening two new distribution centers. In January 2016 : Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC) expanded its production facility by opening a manufacturing plant in Sydney, Australia.

Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC) expanded its production facility by opening a manufacturing plant in Sydney, Australia. In May 2015:Melaleuca launched a new product line of 100 % pure essential oils which included cinnamon oil, in order to enhance its product portfolio

Opportunities for Market Participants

Essential oil market is highly dynamic in nature as demand and supply equation keeps on shifting from one edge to the other. Cinnamon oil is the key ingredient of the essential oil used in aromatherapy. As aromatherapy is an alternative medicine practice, which uses pure essential oils, derived from plants, to cure ailments and promote wellbeing. The beneficial effects of essential cinnamon oils to the body are applied many ways, through massage, compresses, baths, vaporizers, inhalations and atomizers. Cinnamon oil is extensively used for its floral scent and woody aroma and the most commonly used essential oil in the world today. So the opportunities lies for the players those who are entering in the cinnamon oil market, as the involvement of big players for cinnamon oil is still lacking at a global level.