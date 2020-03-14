Chronic Lung Diseases Treatment Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2017-2027

Lung are the complex human organ which bring in oxygen and expel carbon dioxide by expanding and relaxing continuously. Lung disease is one of the most common medical condition globally. Chronic lungs disease are very severe which is highly responsible for increasing mortality around the globe. Chronic lungs diseases lead to uneasiness and complication in respiration. Some of major chronic lung diseases are COPD, asthma, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, pulmonary fibrosis. Basically, there are two types of treatment for chronic lungs diseases viz. drug treatment and oxygen therapy. Drug treatment are most preferred by physician as well as patient owing to its instant effect. Oxygen therapy are provide to COPD patient through ventilators and concentrators for long term care.

Chronic Lung Diseases Treatment Infection Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising prevalence of chronic COPD and asthma is the primary factors driving the growth of chronic lungs diseases treatment market. The change in lifestyle of people and increasing in numbers of smokers globally will propel the growth of chronic lungs diseases treatment market. Beside that rising geriatric population suffering from various lung disease will upsurge the growth of chronic lungs diseases treatment market. Furthermore, advancement in technology and increasing research and development leads to availability of more efficient drug treatment will boost the growth of chronic lungs diseases treatment market. On other hand, high cost of drugs for the treatment of lung diseases will restrain the growth of this market to some extent. Some side effects after consumption of anti-inflammatory drugs will also hinder the growth of chronic lungs diseases treatment market.

Chronic Lung Diseases Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global chronic lung diseases treatment market is classified on the basis of disease type, treatment type, distribution channel and geographic region.

Based on diseases type, chronic lung diseases treatment market is segmented into following:

COPD Chronic bronchitis Emphysema

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Asthma

Others

Based on treatment type, chronic lung diseases treatment market is segmented into following:

Drugs Diuretics Steroids Bronchodilators Antibiotics Anti-inflammatory Agents

Oxygen therapy

Others

Based on distribution channel, chronic lung diseases treatment market is segmented into following

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies and E-commerce

Drugstores

Others

Chronic Lung Diseases Treatment Market: Overview

The chronic lungs diseases treatment market is expected to show exponential growth over the forecast period. World Health Organization estimates that about 200 million people were suffering from COPD in 2010 and this number will grow will faster pace in future due increasing in number of smokers. According to US government 2.7 million adult were estimated to have COPD with about 135000 death in 2011. The chronic lungs diseases treatment market is classified on the basis of diseases type, treatment type and distribution channel. By disease type COPD segment is expected to dominate the market value of chronic lungs diseases treatment market. Drug treatment is expected to be most lucrative segment for of chronic lungs diseases treatment market by treatment type. Among all distribution channel, retail pharmacies is expected to show faster growth than other segments.

Chronic Lung Diseases Treatment Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographic region Chronic Lung Diseases Treatment market is classified into seven key regions, North, America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to have the maximum market share for chronic lungs diseases treatment market due to high COPD and asthma in U.S. After North America, chronic lungs diseases treatment market is followed by Western Europe and APEJ. Rising healthcare infrastructure and favorable medical insurance are responsible for the high growth of chronic lungs diseases treatment market in Western Europe. Rising pollution and climate change in APEJ region will lead to robust growth of chronic lungs diseases treatment market.

Chronic Lung Diseases Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in chronic lung diseases treatment market identified across the value chain include GlasxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Roche, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Asmacure Ltée, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.