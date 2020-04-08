Chronic Diseases Management Market Plying for Significant Growth By 2023

Chronic Diseases Management Market Overview

According to the report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global chronic diseases management market is predicted to reach a remarkable market valuation at a 17.50% CAGR over the forecast period.

The market is influenced by multiple driving factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, severe cardiovascular disorders, and others, along with the increasing demand for enhanced treatment methods. Additionally, rapidly advancing technologies l and increasing investments towards research and development activities taking place in the healthcare sector is expected to augment the scope of opportunities for market players.

Chronic Diseases Management Market Segmental Analysis

The global market for chronic diseases management is segmented based on service types, application, deployment, and end-user.

Based on service type, the chronic diseases management market has been segmented into consulting service, educational service, implementation service, and others.

Based on application, the market for chronic diseases management has been segmented into asthma, cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and others.

Based on deployment, the chronic diseases management market has been segmented into cloud-based, on-premise, and web-based.

Based on end-user, the market for chronic diseases management has been segmented into payer and provider.

Chronic Diseases Management Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global chronic diseases management market has been segmented into the Americas (North and Latin America), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas account for the dominant region in the global chronic diseases management market and is slated to retain its leading market share over the forecast period. This has been accredited to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and unhealthy lifestyles and diets of consumers in the region during the assessment period. Additionally, the high healthcare expenditure by the government to ensure superior quality medical facilities for consumers is also a contributing factor to the chronic diseases management market in the region over the review period.

Europe accounts for the second-largest region in the global chronic diseases management market and is likely to maintain its market standing over the forecast period. The increasing government support in the form of expenditure towards research and development activities is expected to drive the demand for chronic diseases management during the evaluation period.

The Asia Pacific has been assessed as the fastest growing region in the global chronic diseases management market. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, along with growing demand for technologically advanced treatment methods, which creates a vast scope of opportunities for market players in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. The increase in government efforts to enhance the healthcare sector in the region is also expected to impact the market over the review period positively.

The Middle East and Africa region is accounted for the smallest market share through the forecast period, owing to the poor economic development, technological advancements, and political unrest in Africa. Nonetheless, increasing initiatives by governments and nonprofit organizations to provide primary medical facilities to consumers is assessed as a driving factor for the market over the evaluation period. The gradual, moderate growth of the market in the region is also attributed to the growing medical improvements and healthcare infrastructure in Middle Eastern developing countries such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Chronic Diseases Management Market Key Players

The key players identified in the global chronic diseases management market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), AxisPoint Health (U.S.), Epic Corporation Inc (U.S.), Harmony Information Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HealthSmart Holdings, Inc (U.S.), i2i Systems, Inc (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), Phytel Inc (U.S.), TriZetto Corporation (U.S.), Wellcentive, Inc, (Georgia), Medecision, Inc (U.S.), ZeOmega Inc. (U.S.).

Chronic Diseases Management Industry News

June 2019 – Houston Methodist researchers reported a successful drug delivery of two chronic disease medicines in the form of continuous, predetermined dosages with the use of a nanochannel delivery system (nDS) medical implant which was remote-controlled with Bluetooth technology.

June 2019 – Innomar Strategies, a leading healthcare service provider, launched a chronic diseases management platform called Chronically Simple for Canadian patients to register diagnostic images, medical records, and test results.

