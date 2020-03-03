CHROMIUM MINING GLOBAL INDUSTRY 2018 SALES, SUPPLY AND CONSUMPTION FORECASTS TO 2023

This report focuses on the Chromium Mining in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Some of the key drivers of the chromium mining market are increasing investments, rapid industrialization and developing economies.

The worldwide market for Chromium Mining is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Assmang

ENRC

Glencore

International Ferro Metals

Samancore Chrome

Yilmaden Holding

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

CVK Group Company

KWG Resources Inc

DEV Mining Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metallurgical

Chemical and foundry sand

Refractory

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metallurgical

Chemical and foundry sand

Refractory

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chromium Mining Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metallurgical

1.2.2 Chemical and foundry sand

1.2.3 Refractory

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Metallurgical

1.3.2 Chemical and foundry sand

1.3.3 Refractory

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

