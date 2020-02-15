Chromatography Silica Resins Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Chromatography Silica Resins Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Chromatography is the technique used for the separation of components of a mixture. The separation technique uses the principle that different amounts of each solute are distributed in different proportions between a moving fluid stream, and an adjoining stationary phase. The moving stream is called the mobile phase. The mixture to be separated is dissolved in a fluid known as the mobile phase, which carries the mixture through a structure containing another material known as the stationary phase, where chromatography silica resins come into use. Different constituents of a mixture travel at different speeds and this information is used to separate the constituents. The separation is brought about using differential partitioning between mobile and stationary phases. In column chromatography, chromatography silica resins are used as adsorbents and are generally packed in a glass column.

Chromatography silica resins find application during the stationary phase. They are also used in normal phase chromatography. Chromatography silica resins come in a range of shapes and sizes. The most common grades of chromatography silica resins are mesh 70 – 230 (63 – 200 µm) for gravity column chromatography and mesh 230 – 400 (40 – 63 µm) for flash column chromatography.

Considering the vital applications of chromatography silica resins, the study of the global chromatography silica resin market becomes an important read.

Chromatography Silica Resins Market: Segmentation

On the basis of purity, the global chromatography silica resin market is segmented as follows:

Pure silica (min 97%)

Ultrapure silica (Upto 99%)

On the basis of application, the global chromatography silica resin market is segmented as follows:

Analytical chromatography

Process chromatography

Preparative chromatography

Gravity chromatography

On the basis of particle size, the global chromatography silica resin market is segmented as follows:

1 to 10 ?m

10 to 20 ?m

20 to 50 ?m

Above 50 ?m

On the basis of mesh size, the global chromatography silica resin market is segmented as follows:

30 – 60

60 – 100

100 – 200

Above 200

On the basis of end use, the global chromatography silica resin market is segmented as follows:

Pharmacy & biotechnology

Food

Chromatography Silica Resins Market: Key Trends, Drivers

Specific features of chromatography silica resins prove to be quite useful during the separation process. For instance, it has been found that high purity chromatography silica resins provide consistency, reliability and reproducibility vis-à-vis other chromatography resins. Chromatography silica resins make it possible to eliminate contamination, lower back pressure and facilitate superior separation. Consistency in the manufactured lots of chromatography silica resins, along with their narrow particle and pore-size distribution enhances the process of chromatography. Also, chromatography silica resins provide reliable chromatography for optimal separation and resolution. As chromatography silica resins display desired characteristics for chromatography applications such as symmetrical peaks with no tailing, low metal content, neutral pH & controlled water content, high surface area and density and possess superior loading capacity which enables added silica quantity for the same volume along with solvent economy (smaller dead volume), they have been gaining increasing preference over other chromatography resins. These factors, combined together, are expected to drive the market demand for chromatography silica resins across the globe.

The steady growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to fuel the growth of global chromatographic silica resin market over the forecast period as these resins find large scale applications in the pharmaceutical industry where they are used to segregate and collect different components of drugs. Some of the antibiotics produced using this method of purification include rosarimicin, coloradocin and benzanthrins, among others. These resins are also employed in the study of medicines such as hypnotics, sedatives, analgesics, local anaesthetics and steroids.

However, end-users have been finding attractive substitutes for chromatography silica resins. For instance, activated alumina is known for relatively superior separation and purification characteristics. Unlike chromatography silica resins, the atmospheric properties of alumina makes it workable with neutral, acidic and basic compounds. Similarly, silica gel can also be used in limited end use industries. Alumina, however, being a superior ingredient is used in many environmental cleanup procedures. These factors are expected to restrain the market growth of chromatography silica resins in the next few years.

Chromatography Silica Resins Market: Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the global chromatography silica resin market are as follows:

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Sorbead India

Sorbent Technologies, Inc.

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Material Harvest

Shimadzu Corporation

SiliCycle Inc.

Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Osaka Soda

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

