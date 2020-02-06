Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market is Registering a Healthy 7.50% CAGR between 2015 and 2023

The demand within the global market for chromatography accessories and consumables has been rising on account of advancements in the domain of chemical separation, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The leading vendors in the global market for chromatography accessories and consumables have been improving their products and techniques in order to retain their streak of supremacy in this market. Furthermore, these vendors have taken vital steps towards increasing the penetration of their products into the regional and local markets. Owing to the aforementioned factors, it is safe to predict that the small and medium-sized vendors in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market face tough competition from the leading vendors.

In the absence of enough financial backing, the small and medium-sized players in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market could lose on their existential consumer base. Hence, there is a dire need for these regional players in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market to accumulate handsome revenues for their own sustenance. It is expected that the emergence of several newbie vendors in the global chromatography accessories consumables market would be averted by the larger, established players. The medium-sized players in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market are projected to form alliances amongst themselves to challenge the strong position of the leading players.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global market for chromatography accessories and consumables predicts that this market would expand healthy CAGR of 7.5% over the period between 2015 and 2023. Furthermore, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is expected to accumulate revenues worth US$15.0 billion by 2023-end, rising up from a value of US$7.8 billion in 2014. On the basis of end-users, the demand for chromatography accessories and consumables in the pharmaceutical industry has been rising at a robust rate. The growth graph of the market for chromatography accessories and consumables in North America has outdone the growth graph of all other regions.

Development of Better Test Labs and Forensic Facilities to Propel Market Demand

The chemical industry has been expanding at a starry rate, and the need for chemical separation is widely felt across this industry. This recurring need for chemical separation is projected to propel demand within the global market for chromatography accessories and consumables. Furthermore, development of state of the art test labs and facilities across the developed regions has also given an impetus to the growth of the global market for chromatography accessories and consumables in recent times. Several forensic tests and experiments necessarily require the use of chromatography, and this factor shall also aid market growth in the years to come.

Availability of Substitutes could hamper Growth

Despite the widespread application of chromatography techniques across several industries, the availability of alternate ways of chemical separation could restrain the growth of the global chromatography accessories and consumables market. This hindrance to market growth could also place a negative toll on the growth prospects of the vendors in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market. Nevertheless, the recurring use of chromatography in academic research, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical manufacturing shall bring in voluminous revenues into this market.

