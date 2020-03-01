CHPTAC Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2027

Chemical pulps are considered superior to chemi-mechanical or mechanical pulps in the manufacturing of high-quality paper, a key factor bolstering the adoption of 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) in the paper and pulp industry. The effectiveness of cationized natural polymers in improving the properties and quality of paper is influencing adoption of CHPTAC in cationizing chemi-mechanical pulps during the manufacturing of high-quality paper.

CHPTAC manufacturers are capitalizing on the rising demand for retention agents, especially organic compounds and cationic substances including polyamines, in various papermaking processes. As CHPTAC provides promising solutions to the evolving needs for high-quality paper, the CHPTAC market is expected to benefit from the incremental growth of the paper and pulp industry in the upcoming years.

Hazardous Effects of Excessive Exposure to CHPTAC on Human Health Impeding Sales

Though CHPTAC is a non-combustible chemical, it releases flammable and toxic vapors on heating. The dermal and inhalation exposure to CHPTAC during its production, end-uses, and loading operations can have a negative impact on human health. In addition, albeit minor, there is a possibility of consumer exposure to CHPTAC through residues present in end-user products, such as cosmetics, newsprint, copy paper, and food contact materials, which are manufactured using cationic starch or proteins. Growing awareness about the potential risks associated with dermal and inhalation exposure to CHPTAC may hamper its applications, in turn, impacting growth of the CHPTAC market. Adoption can also be hampered by regulations concerning limited use of CHPTAC in manufacturing a range of products.

Negative Environmental Impacts of CPHTAC May Restrict its Adoption in Industrial Applications

Despite the burgeoning use of CPHTAC in wastewater treatment services, various governmental organizations have declared it as a harmful chemical for the environment. For example, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), CPHTAC is hazardous for aquatic organisms and can have a long-term impact on the aquatic environment. Various governmental organizations and regulatory bodies have advised refraining the use of CHPTAC in a way that releases the chemical in the environment. This may hamper the demand for CHPTAC in various industrial applications, thereby, impeding growth in the future.

Regulatory Restrictions Cause a Significant Rise in Manufacturing Cost of CHPTAC

Dermal and inhalation exposures of CHPTAC are mainly possible during its production and loading operations, which leads to the imposition of various occupational regulation on manufacturers in the CHPTAC market. For example, the (International Chemical Safety Cards) ICSC project, which is the undertaking of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), recommends the use of chemical protection suit including self-contained breathing equipment.

Furthermore, stakeholders in the CHPTAC market must conform to the REACH regulations (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation of Chemicals) developed by the European Commission to enter the European markets. Thereby, occupational safety regulations and labeling requirements may add to the production cost of CHPTAC, making it difficult for CHPTAC market players to maintain competitive prices.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the CHPTAC market that are featured in the Fact.MR report are DowDupont Inc., Sachem Inc., SKW QUAB Chemicals Inc., Chemigate Oy, Rouquette Ferez SA, Lotte Fine Chemicals Ltd., Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Dongying Guofeng Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., Dongying J&M Chemical Co., Ltd., Shubham Starch Chem (P) Ltd., and Weifang Greatland Paper and Chemicals Co., Ltd.

