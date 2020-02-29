Chondrosarcoma Market Parameters and Prospect, CAGR Status, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

There has been a substantial rise in the incidence of chondrosarcoma over the years, and the global chondrosarcoma market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% by the end of 2023. The market has been growing persistently on account of the widespread prevalence of chondrosarcoma on a global scale which induces demand for diagnosis and treatment. Chondrosarcoma is a rare type of bone cancer that is most common in people older than 40 years, thus, a rise in global geriatric population boosts the growth of the market. Various governments across the globe have endeavored to provide treatment for the disease and contributing towards the development of therapies and medicines. Additionally, various pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are investing money into R&D as well as clinical trials to come up with effective cure for chondrosarcoma which is a significant driver of the market. FDA approvals for a large number of medicines also has been a plus for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The notable players operating in the global chondrosarcoma market include

(US),

Akorn, Inc. (US)

Baxter (US)

Epizyme , Inc. (US)

Mylan N.V. (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Agios, Inc. (US)

Bayer AG (US)

and Novartis AG (Switzerland).

Segmentation

The global chondrosarcoma market has been segmented based on type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

By type, the market has been segmented into conventional chondrosarcoma, clear cell chondrosarcoma, myxoid chondrosarcoma, mesenchymal chondrosarcoma, de-differentiated chondrosarcoma.

By diagnosis, the market has been segmented into biopsy, imaging, and others. Biopsy is further sub-segmented into shave open biopsy, core needle biopsy, and others.

By treatment, the market has been segmented into intensive surgery, therapies, hemipelvectomy, and others.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global chondrosarcoma market spans across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share of the market owing to the high prevalence of chondrosarcoma in the region coupled with a substantial investment in R&D activities. Europe is the second largest market due to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities in the region, especially in Germany and the UK. Asia Pacific market is driven by rising occurrence of Chondrosarcoma Market in the region along with improvement in healthcare infrastructure. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to exhibit limited growth over the forecast period due to low knowledge of the disease and less developed healthcare sector in the region.

