DelveInsight’s ‘Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)- Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2028’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) – Disease Understanding

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) is a rare and heterogeneous malignant neoplasm with epithelial cell origin of biliary duct and histologic and biochemical features of cholangiocyte differentiation. The major function of the bile duct is to move a fluid called bile from the liver and gall-bladder to the small intestine, where it helps digest the fats in food. The cause of the abnormal proliferation in the bile ducts’ epithelial cells leading to tumors are unknown and most cases occur sporadically. The malignant tumor may arise from any portion of the bile duct epithelium, i.e., anywhere from the terminal ductules (canals of Hering) to the ampulla of Vater, as well as at the peribiliary glands (intramural and extramural). Jaundice and abdominal pain are the most common presentations. The tumor commonly metastasizes via lymphatic spread to the regional lymph nodes, followed by hematogenous metastasis to the liver, lungs, and peritoneum. Patients usually develop distant metastasis in the late stages of the disease.

It accounts for about 3% of all gastrointestinal tumors and is the second most common primary liver tumor after hepatocellular carcinoma. The majority of cholangiocarcinomas are adenocarcinomas with variable grades of differentiation (mainly well-differentiated adenocarcinomas), although several uncommon types are also encountered, such as adenosquamous, squamous, mucinous, and anaplastic carcinomas. Local and metastatic tumor growth characteristics, not histology, govern surgical resectability.

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Epidemiology

The Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) epidemiology division provide insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. The epidemiology data for Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Epidemiology Segmentation

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by incident population, a type-specific incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma, gender-specific incident population, stage-specific incident population, biomarker specific and age-specific incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma.

The DelveInsight report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) was estimated to be 18,729 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest CCA cases (6,971 in 2018), followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident patient population of Cholangiocarcinoma, followed by Italy.

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Management

The current market size for early stage Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) majorly includes surgery with adjuvant chemotherapy and chemoradiation therapy. For the advanced and metastatic stage, systemic chemotherapy is the only option. There is no established second-line systemic therapy the following progression after first-line treatment although chemotherapeutic agents either in monotherapy or in combination are used.

The primary unmet need of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) treatment market is the dearth of approved targeted therapies. To meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted therapies. Due to the novel and target-specific mechanism of action for Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), the overall market size of off-label therapies will experience a modest rise in the US to till 2020.

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Market Outlook

The Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the global market of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) was estimated to be USD 385.07 million in 2018. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Cholangiocarcinoma, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Currently, includes surgery with adjuvant chemotherapy and chemoradiation therapy. For the advanced and metastatic stage, systemic chemotherapy is the only option. There is no established second-line systemic therapy the following progression after first-line treatment although chemotherapeutic agents either in monotherapy or in combination are used.

To meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted therapies. Expected launch of potential targeted therapies including potential FGFR gene fusions and somatic mutations in IDH 1/2 in iCCA, PRKACA or PRKACB gene fusions in pCCA, and ELF3 mutations in dCCA/ampullary carcinoma, may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) & awareness of the disease.

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of Cholangiocarcinoma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period 2019-2028. Key players are working robustly on new therapies with novel mechanism of action, including Ivosidenib (Agios Pharmaceuticals), Pemigatinib (Incyte Corporation), Infigratinib (QED Therapeutics), Melphalan Hydrochloride (Delcath Systems), Regorafenib (Bayer), Larotrectinib (Loxo Oncology), Entrectinib (Hoffmann-La Roche), Derazantinib (Basilea Pharmaceutica) and Erdafitinib(Janssen Research & Development).

