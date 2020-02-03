Chlorinated Paraffins Market Attract Revenue Worth US$1.98 bn by 2023

Chlorinated paraffins are chlorinated n-alkanes or paraffins used as metalworking fluids and secondary plasticizers in the manufacture of PVC compounds. These are typically classified based on the grades or carbon chain lengths such as l-grade, m-grade, and h-grade. Each of these grades defines the length of carbon chain such as short chain chlorinated paraffins, medium chain chlorinated paraffins, and long chain chlorinated paraffins. These grades are further sub-divided based on chlorination content within each grade such as less than 40%, 40% to 70%, and above 70% chlorine by weight.

The application requirement decides the level of chlorination and grade of chlorinated paraffin used. Demand for chlorinated paraffins has increased in various applications owing to the low cost and broad range of properties of these paraffins. Growth in plastic and metalworking industries is likely to drive the demand for chlorinated paraffins during the forecast period. Availability of various application-specific substitutes and potential prohibition in developed regions owing to environmental concerns are projected to hamper market growth in the next eight years. However, expansion in the lubricants market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the chlorinated paraffins market during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for chlorinated paraffins at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global chlorinated paraffins market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for chlorinated paraffins during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the chlorinated paraffins market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global chlorinated paraffins market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the chlorinated paraffins market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global chlorinated paraffins market by segmenting it in terms of products such as l-grade, m-grade, and h-grade and in different sub-grades that are used in applications such as lubricating additives, plastic additives, rubber, paints, metalworking fluids, and others (adhesives, sealants, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and applications in all regions.