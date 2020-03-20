Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth By 2023

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Information: by Product Type (CHG Bath Wipes, Others), by Concentration, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) — Global Forecast till 2023

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Highlights

The global CHG wipes market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 10,773 thousand in 2017. CHG wipes aid in the reduction of hospital-acquired infections and surgical site infections. They are also used to clean medical devices before procedures to maintain aseptic conditions. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, 18,364 surgical site infections were reported from a total of 9,67,191 surgical procedures in 2014 in the European Union.

The rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI), an increasing number of surgical procedures & surgical site infections and growing geriatric population have led to the growth of the global CHG wipes market in recent years. However, side-effects of CHG and product recalls are likely to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Segment analysis

The global CHG wipes market, by product type, has been segmented into CHG bath wipes and CHG/alcohol-based wipes. The CHG wipes market, by CHG concentration, can be segmented into 2% and 0.5%. On the basis of application, the global CHG wipes market is segmented into surgical site infection, central line-associated bloodstream infection, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and lens cleaners. The CHG wipes market on the basis of distribution channel is segmented into hospitals & retail pharmacies and online platforms. The hospital and retail pharmacies segment accounted for a value of USD 6,407.63 in 2017.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Regional Analysis

The Americas is expected to dominate the global CHG wipes market. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of patients suffering from chronic illness with a rising number of hospital admissions for surgical procedures. Also, high healthcare spending, well-developed technology, and increasing geriatric population are some factors that are expected to drive the market growth in the region. Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to high healthcare spending. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market. The presence of vast opportunities for the development of CHG wipes market, and huge patient population is anticipated to drive the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Australia held a share of 10.7% in the Asia-Pacific CHG Wipes market in 2017. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share of the market due to the limited availability of funds and medical facilities.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Key Findings of the Study

The global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market is projected to reach USD 13,948.89 thousand by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.40% during the review period from 2018 to 2023

Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired

The hospitals and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share, holding a market value of USD 6,407.63 thousand in 2017.

Some of the players operating in the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market are GAMA Healthcare Ltd, Cardinal Health, and Pal International, among others.

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis, leading market players, and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprises and discusses basic assessments on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic, and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides views over historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

